Michael Mahoney and Andy Hauser each scored four goals to lead Meadville to a 15-3 win over McDowell Wednesday night at Bender Field.
Andrew Derlink and Isaak Hornstein each had four assists.
Timmy Plyler (2), Brandon Cornell (2), Sam Burchard, Derlink and Jonny English rounded out the Bulldogs’ scorers.
Long-stick middie Justin Agnew had a team-high seven groundballs.
Bricen Jones picked up the win in goal.
The Bulldogs (2-1) are home again at 2 p.m. Saturday against Riverside in a non-conference game.
McDowell won the junior varsity contest, 7-6.