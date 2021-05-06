In what was a tale of two halves for Meadville, the Bulldogs boys lacrosse team lost 8-6 to Cathedral Prep on Wednesday in a battle for first place in Region 1.
The ’Dogs came out of the gate hot at Bender Field. Michael Mahoney scored a goal at the 6:49 mark before scoring again 34 seconds later. Mahoney’s goals gave Meadville an early 2-0 lead.
Brandon Cornell got in on the action just a few minutes later when he scored an underhand goal in the teeth of the Ramblers defense.
Meadville dominated time of possession in the first quarter. The Bulldogs were able to take advantage of ample possessions and Mahoney scored his third goal with 16 seconds left in the quarter.
With Mahoney’s hat trick, the Bulldogs held a 4-0 lead after one.
Meadville still dominated possessions in the second quarter, but Prep’s defense tightened up. The Ramblers only allowed one goal in the second period. Andrew Derlink was left unguarded on the backside of the net and an assist from Timothy Plyer gave him an easy goal.
Derlink’s score made it 5-0 at halftime, but that’s when things changed.
“After halftime we were in the (penalty) box, a lot. Then the momentum switched and we didn’t get any possession time on offense,” Meadville head coach Rob Schwab said. “We would run down there and just didn’t have time with the ball. We kept throwing it away.”
With five fouls called on Bulldog players in the third, the team was forced to play a man down for minutes at a time. At one point, Meadville was two players down, giving Prep a huge advantage.
The Ramblers took advantage of the uneven number of players and rattled off five goals in the third quarter to tie the game.
“We went from all the penalties, to them getting a couple goals and they gained some momentum,” Schwab said. “We couldn’t do anything with it on offense in the second half.”
At the 10:07 mark, Prep’s William McBrier netted the go-ahead goal.
Meadville limited Prep’s goals and only committed two fouls in the final stanza. Goalie Bricen Jones made stop after stop and Bulldog defenders made it tough on the Rambler attackers.
Though playing hard, Meadville let up a seventh goal at the 3:45 mark. Derlink scored Meadville’s only second half goal with 3:08 left to play, but another Prep goal about a minute later put the game out of reach.
“The defense played really good because we were a man down a lot, so they were lights out,” Schwab said. “Offensively we came out great and scored a lot of goals, but we need to clean things up and get more possessions in the second half.”
Mahoney led Meadville with three goals. Derlink added two with one assist and Cornell scored once with one assist.
Jones had 17 saves in the game. Justin Agnew secured 10 ground balls and Plyer had five.
With the loss, Meadville is 9-3 on the season and 8-2 in the region. Prep is now 10-3 on the season and with a 8-1 region record, holds the number one spot. The two teams have met three times this season, with Prep winning twice.
The two teams have history against each other. In 2019, Meadville defeated Cathedral Prep in the District 10 championship game for the Bulldog’s first district title in program history.
After three meeting this season, there is a potential fourth matchup on the horizon. Cathedral Prep and Meadville are first and second in the region and stand a good chance at playing for a district title at the end of May.
“It has become a rivalry. It used to be McDowell and Prep, but McDowell has fallen off a bit and now its us and Prep,” Schwab said. “We are still taking it one game at a time, but the boys know what’s coming. They know the playoffs are coming up and it’l likely be another matchup with Prep.