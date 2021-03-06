SAEGERTOWN — Lakeview scored 18 points in the final stanza en route to a 45-36 win over Saegertown in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals on Friday at Saegertown High School.
The Panthers struck first in the quarterfinal matchup with a quick basket by junior guard Isaac Johnson. The Sailors responded by shoring up their defense and going on a 7-0 scoring run over the next several minutes.
Brady Greco hit a 3-pointer to break the drought at the 3:45 mark. Two layups later and the Panthers held a 9-7 lead after one.
Saegertown began the second quarter with Jaden Wilkins getting fouled and converting on both free throw attempts. The Panthers big man was securing rebounds and scoring underneath with ease.
“He’s a strong, active player. We want him to get the ball as often as possible,” Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. “We want teams to focus on him because it opens up the outside game and vice versa. Rebounding is also a strength of his.”
With about six minutes in the half, the Sailors started running a trap on the defensive end. They forced three quick Panther turnovers en route to a 7-0 run for the visiting squad. During the run, Wilkins picked up his third foul.
Despite the second quarter push from Lakeview, the score was tied 18-18 at the halfway point.
The Panthers came out of the locker room and were held scoreless for nearly five minutes. Logan Ingram made a free throw with 3:05 left in the period to get his team on the board.
With Wilkins in foul trouble, he barely saw the floor in the period. Max Fuller, the teams primary ball handler, also had several fouls down the stretch.
“The momentum swung a bit with some foul trouble we got in,” Greco said. “We didn’t lose tremendous energy, but we lost some patience on offense. We rushed some shots because we didn’t have the floor leadership we have without those two in foul trouble.
“It’s difficult when they are the focal points of the offense. We had subs coming in that needed to take a different role and when they do that it takes them out of their comfort zone.”
Down 23-27 at the start of the fourth, the Panthers hit on two quick shots underneath to tie the game with 6:19 remaining.
The two squads traded buckets until the Sailors began to pull away on a 3-pointer with two minutes on the clock, which gave them a six-point lead. Fuller collected his fifth foul, fouling him out of the game and sending Cameron Pence to the free throw line. Pence sunk both shots to extend the lead.
The Panthers fouled the Sailors several times in an attempt to crawl back into the game, but fell short. Saegertown’s season came to an end in a 45-36 loss.
Leading all scorers was Pence with 18, who shot a perfect 7-7 at the charity stripe. As a team, Lakeview shot 17-23 at the free throw line.
The Panthers were led by Wilkins with 10 points. The team finished the season with 13 wins and nine losses.
“I told them, ‘You achieved a lot with 13 wins. We haven’t had 13 wins in this program in a very long time,’” Greco said.
The last time Saegertown eclipsed 13 wins was the 2015-16 season with 16 wins.
“We are losing two seniors (Fuller and Ingram) and their leadership is very important to us. We have some young guys coming up that have to recognize they need to step up in crucial moments and when you lose two seniors that have been with the program for awhile, the young guys have to be ready to play,” Greco said. “As I told them in the locker room, the foundation’s been set. We need to get better at certain aspects of the game and get over that hump.”
Lakeview advances to the District 10 2A semifinals and will face Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday at 7 p.m.