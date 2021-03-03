ERIE — The Royals got off to a hot start against Meadville and coasted the rest of the way to a 62-51 win in non-region boys basketball action on Tuesday.
After one quarter of play, the Royals held a 20-7 lead at their home court.
“I thought we got off to a slow start. They shot the ball well early on, which they typically do,” Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny said. “We were losing battles in the paint that I thought we would handle better, but in the second half we knocked some shots down and won some battles on the defensive end. It was a great workout for us tonight against a very good team.”
Meadville faced a 15-point deficit at halftime, but fought back in the second half, outscoring Erie 35-31 over the final two quarters.
The Bulldogs utilized a balanced attack on offense with five players scoring eight or more points. Charlie Waid and Alex McElhinny added 12, with all of Alex’s points coming from beyond the arc. Matt Panchura scored 10. Reese Pero and Sam Burchard added nine and eight, respectively.
This was the third matchup of the season with Erie and the third time Erie came away victorious.
“Erie is a playoff caliber team and if we’re able to advance in the playoffs these are the kinds of teams we’ll see in the next couple weeks. We want to play the best teams we can right now and Erie is a team that could go quite a way in the playoffs,” McElhinny. “They definitely have the athleticism and the talent.”
Meadville finished the regular at season 12-7 overall and 4-4 in Region 6. Erie led the region with a 15-3 overall record and 6-2 in region play.
Looking ahead, the Bulldogs are likely to face Cathedral Prep on March 9, in the District 10 5A title game. Meadville won its matchup with Prep this season 63-51.
“We’ve been here before and these kids are very experienced,” McElhinny said. “They know what to do come Tuesday night so it comes down to executing and playing your best game at the right time and hoping for the best.”