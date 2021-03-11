The Meadville boys basketball team knew it needed to play solid defense, take care of the ball and get off to a good offensive start. Had the Bulldogs done just two of those things, perhaps their season would continue on.
Instead, Cathedral Prep (15-7) played a dominant game and avenged a pair of regular-season losses with a 52-36 victory over MASH (12-9) to capture the District 10 Class 5A title at the House of Thrills on Wednesday night.
“We just never got into our groove offensively,” said Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny. “In a game like (last night’s), you have to get one guy going first, and we could do it. And (Prep) played phenomenal defense all night long. So kudos to them.”
The Bulldogs, who were looking for their third straight District 10 title, actually played pretty decent defense.
In fact, the Ramblers scored just eight points in the first quarter and a mere 21 total in the first half. McElhinny would take that from his defense any night against any opponent. On this night, however, it meant very little.
The reason: an offensive outage.
The Bulldogs could not buy a basket in the first quarter, and things didn’t get any better in the second. The opening eight-minutes saw the home squad make just 1-of-8 field goal attempts and turn the ball over five times. In the second quarter, MASH managed to go just 1-for-9 with four turnovers, scoring three points to trail 21-5 at the break.
“We just did not shoot the ball well,” said McElhinny. “We didn’t shoot it from the field well. We didn’t shoot 3-pointers well. We didn’t shoot free throws well. And they did a good job of boxing us out and winning those rebounding battles too.”
After the break, Meadville needed to make a move. It never came.
The Ramblers were the team to start out quick, scoring the six points to go up 27-5 with 6:01 to play in the quarter. Meadville made a bit of a comeback by scoring the next four points, but Prep took advantage of a foul and a technical foul to score three field goals an another bucket. Heading into the fourth, that was enough to make it a 38-14 lead. And when Kahli Horton scored on a layup and dropped his second 3-pointer of the game just 1:37 into the fourth, the celebration was on for the team in Black and Orange.
“(Horton) hit a couple big 3s for them,” said McElhinny. “We are obviously better when we are playing with a lead. Then we can control the pace of the game.”
Cathedral Prep’s Horton ended with 18 points to pace all scorers on the night. Liam Galla added 11 points, while Jacob Sambuchino scored seven points.
Charlie Waid scored nine points in the final game of his stellar Meadville career. Matt Panchura added eight points, while Alex McElhinny and Sam Burchard contributed seven markers each. All three were among the outstanding senior class for the Bulldogs this season. The others playing their final game were Reese Pero and Savior Hughes.
“It was a strong group of seniors,” said McElhinny. “They made us proud, and they made the community proud. They gave us a lot of good memories.”