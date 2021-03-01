Meadville completed a doubleheader sweep over Fairview on Saturday in non-region boys basketball action.
One day after beating the Tigers 55-48, the Bulldogs put together a near identical performance at the House of Thrills, downing Fairview 57-49.
Matt Panchura led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Reese Pero had 12 points. Sam Burchard tallied 11 points. Charlie Waid contributed nine points.
Logan Frazao paced the Tigers with 16 points. James Sitter finished with nine points.
Panthers stop Muskies
SAEGERTOWN — A strong first-half effort was the difference for Saegertown in its 68-58 win over Jamestown on Saturday in non-region boys basketball action on Saturday.
Saegertown had a 38-25 advantage in the first half while Jamestown won the second half 33-30.
Max Fuller had a team-best 15 points for Saegertown. Brady Greco had 14 points.
For the Muskies, Cam Keyser had 22 points followed by Peyton McElhinny with 16 points.