CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Led by Trent Wheeler’s 18 points, the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils beat the West Middlesex Big Reds 53-40 in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals in boys basketball Friday night.
Four years ago, West Middlesex beat Cambridge Springs in the District 10 Class 2A finals, coming back from a deficit and using 3-point shots.
This year, Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said the Blue Devils were ready for them and that strategy.
“We did not want history to repeat itself,” Leandro said.
And ready they were.
Cambridge Springs broke out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
The Big Reds narrowed the lead to 15-13 after the first quarter, but the Blue Devils outscored them 15-6 in the second for a 30-19 lead at the half. Cambridge went on for a 42-28 lead at the end of the third, adding 11 points in the final stanza to West Middlesex’s 12 points.
“They are a well-coached team and a very good team,” Leandro said about West Middlesex. “They are very aggressive and gave us some fits. We turned the ball over way too many times.
“We did not take good care of the basketball. That’s something we need to work on and improve upon the farther we go.”
Leandro said her team played “very intense while packing in the paint” and double-teaming the Big Reds to stop their 3-pointers.
“It was effective because they only had two 3-point shots,” Leandro said.
Cambridge’s Jayden Shinsky scored 14 points to go along with 14 rebounds, followed by Nathan Held with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Hunter Spaid had six points, with one trey. Zane Smith and Ethan Counasse had two points each.
Logan Shrawder led West Middlesex with 12 points, while Richie Preston had 10, with one 3-point shot. Noah Greenberg had seven points, with one 3-pointer.
Cambridge, which entered the game as the No. 1 seed in Region 2, upped its overall record to 15-4.
West Middlesex, the No. 7 team in Region 1, ends its season at 9-11.
Cambridge will host Cochranton in the District 10 semifinals on Tuesday at a time yet to be determined.