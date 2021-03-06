For three quarters of action Friday night, No 3 seed Cochranton and No. 6 seed Mercer battled to a near deadlock.
But when the game went to the final stanza, the Cardinals offense woke up and turned a 23-21 advantage into a big 50-37 victory during first round action in the District 10 Class 2A playoffs at Meadville High School’s House of Thrills.
“We did not play as well as I think we would have liked,” said Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield. “And I don’t think we played as well as we practiced, either. But we were able to keep an advantage and pull away in the fourth.”
The reason for that came down to a couple key numbers — No.’s 1 and 21.
No. 1 is the jersey number of senior Jon Gallo. The 6-foot-0 guard made his biggest impact right near the end of the first half. Mercer had just taken a 12-11 lead with 2:15 to play in the opening half. Gallo responded with a drive and a foul 3-point play to give the lead back to Cochranton 14-12. Then after the Mustangs scored back-to-back hoops for a 16-14 lead, Gallo struck from behind the arc for a 3-pointer that gave his team a 17-16 halftime lead. The Cards would never trail again.
“I went into the locker room at halftime and I just said, ‘We have to play harder,’” said Gallo. “Our seniors and our better player had to step up. We just never quit and we kept pushing at them.”
As for No. 21, that is worn by sophomore Chase Miller.
The 6-2 guard came up huge off the bench. He started humble — 4-for-4 on free throws in the first period for four points through the first three quarters. But in the final stanza, Miller was unstoppable. Whether grabbing boards or dropping in layups, it was Miller time.
When the final buzzer sounded, Miller scored 12 of the team’s 27 fourth quarter points. He closed with a game-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.
“(Mercer) brought a lot of intensity to the game, and we had to match that intensity” said Miller. “So coming off the bench, I felt like we had to make sure we were playing our best tonight. I’ve never really stepped up as big as I did (Friday.)
“But a lot of that was my teammates getting boards, playing great defense … that opened up things for me to score.”
Both players also came up huge in the absence of junior Wyatt Barzak.
Barzak was having a solid game in the paint before having to leave the game with an injury in the third quarter. Before the mishap, he had four points and five rebounds. When he went out, Miller helped take over on the boards, as did Jaiben Walker, who grabbed the bulk of his nine rebounds with Barzak on the sideline.
“That was a tough,” said Canfield. “But everyone else stepped up like we needed them to. Especially Chase (Miller). He was huge for us and now we just have to get ready for Tuesday.”
Gallo was right behind Miller with 11 points. And Tyler George added nine points in the win.
For the Mustangs, Woody Nickle and Jake Mattocks each scored 11 points.
Next up for the Region 2 runner-up Cardinals — Region 2 champion Cambridge Springs on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
The Blue Devils, who beat Cochranton twice in the regular season, beat West Middlesex 53-40 last night. Gallo and company are already preparing for the challenge.
“It is going to be good,” said Gallo. “It is going to be a tough game. But we are getting it.
“We just have to come out and act like it is the fourth quarter. Play with that intensity and play hard.”