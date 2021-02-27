CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team clinched the Region 2 title with a 50-39 win over Cochranton on Friday at the Devils Den.
With the win, the Blue Devils finished the regular season a perfect 14-0 in the region. The title is two in a row for Cambridge.
“It (the region title) feels absolutely incredible. It feels so good for these kids,” Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. “I don’t think it could have been a better finish.”
Cambridge got off to a hot start with a 7-0 run, which included two made free throws, a theme of the contest as the Blue Devils got to the foul line early and often. They shot 20-26 (77%) on free throws in the game.
“We love a physical game. It’s great to get to the free throw line and put them in because that’s what we do in practice,” Leandro said. “We practice a lot of free throws."
The second quarter proved to be more of the same with Cambridge getting to the line 12 times, converting on nine of them.
Cambridge held a 20-8 lead with 2:21 left in the half, but the Cardinals went on a run of their own. Over the next two minutes Cochranton scored 11 points to Cambridge’s 6.
The Blue Devils held a 26-19 lead at halftime.
The Cardinals heated up in the third period with 17 points. Jon Gallo scored two 3-pointers and added a pair of free throws to pace his squad with eight points in the quarter.
Cochranton ended the quarter on a 6-0 run and was down 37-36 entering the final period. This was as close as the Cardinals would get.
Nathan Held converted a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer early to give his team a six-point lead. With about five minutes remaining, Jayden Shinsky was tossed on the ground during a fight for the ball and Cochranton was assessed a technical foul. Shinsky made both of his free throws to give Cambridge a commanding 44-36 lead.
The Blue Devils zone defense forced several Cardinal turnovers and only allowed three points the rest of the way.
“Our goals are always rebound, force turnovers and make free throws,” Leandro said. “We accomplished those tonight and got a good win from a good team.”
Between both teams, 36 total free throws were attempted. Cochranton only shot 12 to Cambridge’s 26.
Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield said the frequent foul calls changed the game “a little, but that’s the game and you have to adjust to it.”
Held led all scorers with 19 points and knew with a win his team would clinch a region title, but he entered the game with a clear head.
“I just told the guys don’t get overconfident tonight. Our mentality was we needed to win and we did what we had to do,” Held said. “Moving forward, our mindset is what it has been all season. Just take it one game at a time and get ready for the next one.”
Cambridge finished the regular season 14-3 overall and 14-0 in Region 2. Looking ahead, they will likely be the number one seed in the District 10 AA playoffs.
Cochranton fell to 13-6 overall and 11-2 in region play, both losses to Cambridge Springs. The Cardinals will advance to the playoffs, but before any games are played, Canfield had a message for his squad — “Get better.”
Gallo led the Cardinals with 13 points and Wyatt Barzak added nine.
Behind Held’s 19, Hunter Spaid scored 16 points and Trent Wheeler added seven for the Blue Devils.
Entering the game, Cambridge was allowing 38.7 points per game, good enough for second in District 10.
“We’ve prided ourselves on our offensive-defensive differential all season long,” Leandro said. “Offense sells tickets, but defense sells wins and wins are championships.”