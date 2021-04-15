Shaun Boyle is only 24 years old and his bowling resume already speaks volumes.
Eight career 300 games.
The explosive Boyle tossed his most recent perfect game last week in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, fueling him to a 729 series.
Bowling regularly at Lakeside Lanes for the first time in his career, Boyle sandwiched his 300 between 220 and 209 games.
“I really enjoy bowling at Lakeside because I feel the house is super consistent to bowl at,” he said, who also bowls in the Stewart’s Classic League. “Honestly, I didn’t think about the 300 until the ninth frame. I was super calm in the 10th frame. Every ball felt good off my hand.”
A new bowling home, but the same ice-water-in-the-veins Boyle.
Congrats, Shaun!