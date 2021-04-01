Ryan Williams is checking off the county’s bowling establishments:
Cochranton Lanes — Check.
Lakeside Lanes — Check.
Plaza Lanes — Check.
Lost Lanes — Any day.
Opening with a 289 game and finishing the night with four consecutive strikes in the Wednesday Nighters League last week, the flame-throwing Williams tossed his fifth career 800 series and first at Lakeside Lanes with an 801.
Williams followed his 289 with 265 and 247 games. Can you throw too good of a ball for a nine-count? Williams thinks so, “I’ll give you one guess what pin I left on my 289 game. Yep, the 10-pin. It was one of the better shots I made, but it was just a little too good for carry at the Lake.”
The 44-year-old Williams, who has 27 career 300 games, now has thrown a perfect game and 800 series at three of the four county houses — the aforementioned Cochranton Lanes, Lakeside Lanes and Plaza Lanes.
Lost Lanes? The determined Williams is madly pursuing to accomplish the county’s cycle, bowling regularly in the Friday Morning League and subbing as much as possible in the Saturday and Sunday night leagues.
“It might be too late for me to make something happen at Lost Lanes, but there’s always next year,” said the multi-house-skilled, right-hander.
As for his 801 at Lakeside Lanes, Williams showed his true mettle, ending the memorable evening with four textbook 1-3 pocket strikes to reach his 800 mission.
With 554 going into his third game, Williams started with three strikes in a row, 10-pin spare in the fourth, a double in the fifth and sixth frames, 10-pin spare in the seventh and a 4-pin spare in the eighth frame.
He then started adding the numbers.
“It was like oh-no at this point, I did some quick math and realized I needed to run the sheet (800 series),” he said. “Thankfully, I got up and threw four solid shots in a row that carried and ended at 801.”
Three houses down, one more to go.
Congrats, Ryan!
Proud mother
When news broke on Facebook of his electrifying performance, Williams received many congratulations.
There was one that stood out:
“You never cease to amaze your momma,” said Williams’ overjoyed mother, Dee Williams.
Spot-on, Mrs. Williams.
Sidenote on Ryan Williams: He also crushed the lumber in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes with games of 267, 256 and 237 for a 760 series.
Seven-hundred company
Not one, but two 700’s for pin-crushers Brandon Wachob and Tyler Barnes.
The left-handed Wachob fired 256 and 264 games for a 738 in the Plaza Men’s League and 225, 268 and 234 games for a 727 in the Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes; the right-handed Barnes tossed consecutive 700’s in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes with 739 and 701 totals. His 739 was fueled by 288 and 247 games.
Other 7-Up rollers:
Cochranton Lanes — Opening with a 268 game, Lee Duck rolled a 733 series in the Pioneer League … Scott Williams and Andrew Barnes also reached the 700 mark in the Pioneer League with 706 and 702 totals, respectively.
Lakeside Lanes — Finishing with a 279 game, Don Eaton — who is having a strong finish to the season — shot a 739 in the Stewart’s Classic League … Doug Dunham and Steven King also authored 700’s in the SCL with 712 and 702 totals, respectively.
Lost Lanes — A 279 game powered Nick Archacki to a 734 series in the Saturday Keglers League … Jeff Keener tossed games of 227, 250 and 246 for a 723 in the Sunday Mixed League.
Plaza Lanes — Throwing 244 and 267 games, the explosive Seth Beerbower rolled a 726 in the Mixed Nuts League.
Lights-out ladies
One heck of a women’s team can be formed among the four houses. In last week’s competition, seven sharp-shooting ladies shot 600’s, including a couple multi-600 rollers.
The walloping women:
Ann Archacki — Threw games of 227, 215 and 196 for a 638 series in the Wednesday Night Ladies League at Lost Lanes.
Savannah Custard — Opening with a 256 game, the right-hander rolled a 649 in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes. She also had a 238 game and 605 in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes.
Brooke Garvey — How about a Cat prediction? The Conneaut Lake queen will throw a 300 game before the season is over. An owner of one perfect game already in her career, the right-hander has thrown a couple 11-strike games in recent weeks. Most recent: A 275 game, propelling her to a 658 series in the National Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes. She also had a 613 in the Tuesday Nite Ladies League.
Natalie Hanks — Not one … not two … not three … but, four 600’s for the Cambridge Springs legend. Top performance: 205, 235 and 242 games for a 685 in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes. Her other totals were 653 (Tuesday Ladies League), 634 (Wednesday Night Ladies League) and 612 (Tuesday Mixed League).
Britney Holben — The right-hander feels right at home at Plaza Lanes. After throwing a 669 series two weeks ago in the Commercial League, Holben followed up last week with another impressive showing with a 678 series. Her games were 222, 227 and 229.
Whitney Keener — Sandwiching a 242 between 197 and 199 games, the right-hander rolled a 638 in the Tuesday Ladies League at Lost Lanes.
Darcy King — The right-hander got on the strike train in the Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes. Stringing together eight consecutive strikes, the right-hander tossed a 268 game and finished with a 663 series. Glad to witness it, Darcy.
Young guns
Youth standouts Jordan Vaughn and Ace Reese were on their games last week.
Vaughn fired games of 233, 204 and 201 for a 638 series in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes, while Reese fired a 244 game and 632 in the Junior-Major League at Plaza Lanes.
Great shooting, Jordan and Ace!
Bowler of the Month
Rodrick Baird, the Catology 2021 champion.
Knocking off some of the county’s finest keglers, Baird of Plaza Lanes posted a 5-0 record to win his second Catology championship, defeating Jeff Keener of Lost Lanes, 652-598 in the title match.
Baird also won the event in 2016.
Runner-up: Phil Rice, who rocked the Lost Lanes bowling house by throwing his first career 300 game in the Spa League. You would have thought Rice had thrown 100 perfect games in his career with his unbelievable coolness and picture-perfect strikes in the 10th frame.
Favorite league
This bowler/columnist has bowled in some great leagues at Eagles Lanes, Center Bowl, Pennline Lanes, Plaza Lanes and now Lost Lanes during my 40 years of action.
The Spa League at Lost Lanes ranks near the top. The camaraderie among the league members was off the charts. Speaking for my team members (Ricky Kanline, Jim Lynn, Phil Rice, Dave “Zeke” Zelasco and subs Seth Beerbower and Shawn Schmitz), we had a blast bowling with Jeff Keener, Dan Francis, Harry Hanks, Joe French, Trace Winsor, the Lillys (Dan, Gary and Mick), Ed Hunter, Todd Oakes, the Worleys (Bob and Mitch), Bobby Powell, John Burnell, Jay Erdely, the Orlops (Mark and Matt), Randy Moffat, DeWayne Reichel and Austin Bedow.
We will be back next season … to defend our title, LOL.
Prayers to Harveys
Condolences to the Harvey family, including bowlers Stephen Harvey Jr. and Stacey (Harvey) Dodson, who recently lost beloved family member Greg Harvey, who died on March 22 from complications of COVID-19.
Greg Harvey was only 56.
In my thoughts, Harvey family.