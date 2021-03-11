The women’s best-kept secret bowler may be performing at Plaza Lanes:
Ashley Snyder.
Electrifying the Plaza Lanes establishment last week in the Monday Night Invitational League, the 18-year-old Snyder rolled her first career 600 series — and it was nearly a 700 — by throwing games of 233, 258 and 204 for an eye-popping 695.
Snyder’s previous high series was, “somewhere between 550 and 590,” she said, who is averaging 170 this season in her first year of adult competition.
On her memorable night, Snyder threw a nine-count or strike on every first ball except one when she recorded an eight-count in the fourth frame of her first game.
The rising right-hander also was clutch in the 10th frame by throwing a total of seven strikes — two each in the first and second games and all three in her final game.
In her 233 game, Snyder strung together five consecutive strikes from the seventh frame through her second ball in the 10th frame; and, in her 258, she reeled off eight straight X’s from the fourth frame through her second ball in the 10th.
In other words, a striking frenzy.
“It was exciting,” she said last week. “It would have been better if I got a 700. I was nervous in my third game. I just knew that I had to relax and keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
Snyder has grabbed the attention of the Monday Invitational League’s bowlers, including one of the area’s most dominant women’s bowlers in Stacey Dodson.
“I have been watching her this season,” said Dodson, who has several 600’s and a few 700’s on her resume. “I feel she is constantly improving and she has an amazing form when she bowls. She will definitely go far in bowling.”
Remember the name: Ashley Snyder.