Chad Robinson talked the talk and walked the walk on Monday night.
Predicting to his cousin that he would string more strikes than him after his seventh straight strike and then telling his son that he would break the 300-game tie between them after his ninth-frame strike, Robinson — nearly 20 years after his first 300 game — rolled his second career perfect game in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes.
Robinson shot his first gem in November of 2001.
“It feels great to throw another 300 game,” said the 44-year-old Robinson. “I’ve gotten close the last couple years, but kept falling short.”
Having a difficult time carrying and leaving a devastating pocket 7-10 split in his first game, Robinson made a minor adjustment on his fill ball and struck.
The start of a something special? Yep.
“I moved left a board and slowed down to get a better angle into the pocket,” he said. “In the first game, I had a good line, but the ball was coming in a little flat, probably why I left the 7-10 pocket shot.”
A great move, Chad.
“After my seventh-frame strike, I told my cousin, Bill Stein, who had the front seven in his first game, that I was going to get past him. After my eighth strike, I started thinking that maybe (tonight) was the night I will finally get that elusive second 300 after almost 20 years.”
Robinson then talked smack to his son, Nicholas.
“After I threw the ninth strike, I told Nicholas, who shot his first 300 game last year, that it was time I take the lead back,” he said confidently.
Robinson had the jitters though in the 10th frame: “I got a little nervous after the first strike. I pulled the second shot a little, but it held. I took a deep breath before my third shot and was able to put it right in the pocket.”
Robinson finished with a 657 series.
Congrats, Chad!
Baird blasts ’em
Rodrick Baird has his golf clubs out of storage, but he’s not ready to put his bowling ball(s) away just yet.
Crushing the lumber again at Plaza Lanes, Baird — who tossed a 300 game a couple weeks ago and 777 series last week — fired games of 258, 257 and 268 for a 783 in the Plaza Men’s League and also threw games of 246, 237 and 245 for a 728 in the Monday Invitational League.
Four-letter word: S-T-U-D.
Other high rollers:
• Glen McCool Jr. — Although somewhat overshadowed by his heralded bowling sister, Kayla Card, McCool Jr. knows how to smash the 1-3 pocket, too. Case in point: The right-hander flirted with an 800 series in the Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes as he threw games of 279, 257 and 240 for a jaw-dropping 776 series. Great set, Glen!
• Ryan Williams — An author 27 300 games, the flame-throwing, right-hander nearly shot another perfect game in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes with a 289. He also had a 248 and finished with a not-too-shabby 763 series.
• Art Barnes — Move over Andrew and Tyler Barnes, your father is the most-talked-about Barnes’ bowler these days. One week after throwing a 719 in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes and 714 in the Senior Men’s League at Plaza Lanes, the right-hander maintained his sharp shooting in the Senior Men’s League by throwing games of 279, 230 and 234 for a fantastic 743 series. Keep it rolling, Art!
• Tyler Barnes — A good set, but not good enough to beat Pops. The right-hander also tossed a 289 game in the Pioneer League, propelling him to a 733 series.
• Brandon Wachob — The Plaza Lanes crusher is on an unbelievable roll. Fueled by 256 and 238 games, the sizzling southpaw shot his fourth consecutive 700 series in the Monday Night Invitational League with a 716. He also fired a 703 in the Commercial League.
• Corey Richter — A 278 game powered the left-hander to a 713 in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes.
• Other 7-Up shooters: Lee Duck (705 in the Pioneer League) and Seth Beerbower (701 in the Mixed Nuts League).
Donnell shines
A woman bowler on the rise? Morgan Donnell.
Continuing to make noise in her breakout year, the 19-year-old Donnell — who returned to bowling this season after taking five years off and won the Ladies Classic in January — tossed her highest game, 276, and first career 600 series with a 603 in the Wednesday Night Ladies League recently at Lost Lanes.
Great shooting, Morgan!
In other women’s action, the red-hot Savannah Custard had another strong night on the lanes, shooting games of 241, 211 and 222 for a 674 series in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes. A couple nights earlier in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes, the right-handed Custard rolled 254 and 236 games for a 695. Keep it going, Savannah! … Brooke Garvey and Darcy King threw a 600 on the nose in the Tuesday Nite Ladies League at Lakeside Lanes and Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes, respectively. King tossed a 243 game.
Vaughn clicking
The beat goes on in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes: Jordan Vaughn the top dog … again.
Ruling the action for the umpteenth straight week, Vaughn shot the only 600 series with a 666. His games were 209, 236 and 221.
Great set, Jordan!
Lynns locked in
The Lynns, Jim (father) and Corey (son), were dominant in their respective tournaments.
Throwing four 218-plus games — a 258 in his opening game — to grab the stepladder finals’ No. 1 seed, Jim Lynn won the Plaza Lanes Seniors Tournament on Saturday by defeating Dale Barnard in the championship match.
Lynn’s other games in the qualifying round were 218, 224 and 219. The WCCBA Hall of Famer ramped it up in the title match with a 235.
Great job, JL.
As for his son, Corey Lynn headed north on Friday and finished second in the highly competitive Machuga’s Strikefest scratch division at Rolling Meadows in Erie.
The 27-year-old Lynn, who now resides in Fairmont, W.V., fired games of 247, 242 and 214 for a 703 series. He finished third in the event a couple weeks ago.
The hard-throwing, right-hander is also making a name for himself in the Morgantown Scratch League, averaging 230.86 in the last seven weeks, the second highest in the elite league. His overall average is 213.
Shawn Park placed fourth in Machuga’s Strikefest with a 690 series.
In more tournament action:
• Rodney Schmidt and Ayrn Pluta teamed up and won the Third Annual WCC USBC “Fun” Mixed Tournament on Sunday at Lost Lanes.
Schmidt and Pluta tossed a combined 1,481 handicap series.
Dave Riley and Tau Morgan finished second with 1,465 and Ryan Williams and Natalie Hanks were third with 1,447.
“We had a great turnout, 60 teams,” said Lost Lanes proprietor Natalie Hanks.
• Cathy Cowley and Barb Abbott — who both bowl in the Wednesday Night Ladies League at Lost Lanes — made their presences felt at Seneca Lanes as they finished first and second, respectively, in the Powder Puff event held two weeks ago.
In the eight-game tournament, Cowley rolled a winning 2,011 handicap series and Abbott tossed a 1,988 total.
Amanda Anthony, who bowls at Cochranton Lanes, finished fourth with 1,881 series.
A total of 76 bowlers competed in the Powder Puff.
• The foursome of Doug Grumling, Rick Kanline, Tom Osborne and Barry Williams finished second in the 23-team No-Tap Tournament at Seneca Lanes.
Williams — one of the coolest cats you would ever meet — bowled exceptionally well as he won the singles event.
Benak wins $$$
Long-time Cochranton Lanes bowler Barb Benak can handle the pressure — or as former ESPN anchor Stuart Scott would say, “she’s as cool as the other side of the pillow.”
How do I know? Witnessed it first-hand.
Benak’s ticket was drawn for the strike ball in scotch doubles at Cochranton Lanes on Friday night. Going to a different lane than the one she was bowling on, the left-handed Benak calmly laid the ball down by the left gutter and it rolled right into the 1-2 pocket for a smashing strike.
Money, money, money. Scotch doubles director Josh VanSise handed Benak some $20’s and other bills.
Congrats, Barb!
‘Mr. DQ’ steps up
You will not meet a classier person than Bill Makepeace.
Period.
Despite battling some serious health issues, Makepeace — or, as many of us bowlers call him, “Mr. DQ” — made sure the bowlers enjoyed themselves in the No-Tap Tournament finale on Sunday at Seneca Lanes as he donated hamburgers and hot dogs.
Thank you, Bill.
You are in the bowling community’s thoughts and prayers, Bill. Keep fighting! Miss you on the lanes.
‘Shoutout’ to Baker
This columnist wants to give a “shoutout” to Scott Baker, the Lin Van Lanes proprietor in Titusville.
On Tuesday night, Baker — who has a few 800 series in his outstanding career — reached that plateau again with an 824. A 298 game was the key.
Congrats, Scott!