The moment wasn’t too big for Phil Rice.
In uncharted waters on Monday night in the Spa League at Lost Lanes when he got ready to throw his last ball for a 300 game, Rice relived a conversation he had with his father, Tim, in his younger athletic days, “act like you have been there before.”
Rice’s father would have been proud of him.
Showing an unbelievable calmness and poise, Rice achieved his elusive bowling goal with a picture-perfect last strike for his first career 300 game.
Rice finished with a 675 series.
How confident was Rice on his final shot? Just as the ball was getting ready to crush the 1-3 pocket, Rice started his turn-around and only did a mild LeBron James-like downward hand pump as he walked back to receive congratulations from his teammates and fellow bowlers.
The posted Facebook video is priceless.
League bowler Bob Worley approached Rice shortly afterwards and told him, “That was so cool. You were so calm.”
Rice credits his ninth-frame strike for the cool-handed demeanor.
“I have started with eight (strikes) in a row twice before (tonight) and I threw good balls both times in the ninth frame, but unfortunately, left a stoned 10-pin on both occasions,” he said. “So, when I thought about the 300, I looked at the ninth frame as the big one. Once I got past it this time, I felt I didn’t have anything to lose. For whatever reason in my career, I have been fortunate to come up big in the 10th frame.”
As he had done numerous times in his career, Rice delivered three dead-flush 10th-frame shots.
“It was nice to have it happen,” he said. “With so many great bowlers around me (you, JL (Jim Lynn) and Zeke (Dave Zelasco), it is nice to join the (300) club.”
In his first year in the Spa League, Rice has become one of the league’s favorite bowlers with his buddy-buddy charisma and it was obvious his fellow bowlers were pulling for him in the latter frames.
“Walking up (to the approach) after about the sixth frame, John (Davis, opposing team’s lead-off bowler) would be walking back and would just quietly say keep it going. That meant a lot.”
When Rice threw his ninth-frame strike, Jeff Keener — Spa League’s top-average bowler who was bowling on the lanes next to him — slapped fives with him.
“Turning around after the last ball carried and seeing almost everyone from the league standing there was humbling,” he said. “The best part was you and Jim Lynn being there … the two guys that got me back into bowling and were able to share it with me. Having watched you guys throw a few (300 games), it was nice to be in you guys’ shoes. I really want to thank you and JL for your confidence in me all these years. I couldn’t hope for better teammates. I missed not having old teammate Mark Fried there, though, but it was nice having young bowlers Ricky Kanline and Seth Beerbower along.”
Back at you, teammate — thrilled to witnessed it.
Hanks saves season
A few months ago, Rice felt his season was jeopardy as he sprained his right thumb and was forced to miss a few weeks of action.
Lost Lanes owner Harry Hanks to the rescue.
“I want to thank Harry for scraping out my thumb hole so I could get my swollen thumb in. After hurting my thumb, I was really concerned that I may not have much of a season, but Harry saved it for me.”
Speaking of the Lost Lanes owners, Harry and Natalie Hanks, Rice only had praise for them:
“Harry and Natalie do such a good job of making everyone feel welcome and are so helpful. From the first day I stepped into their house, I felt welcomed … and the beer is very cold, too.”
King upsets Granda Jr.
The King outdueled the GOAT in the Elite Eight round of the Catology 2021.
Closing out Don Granda Jr. with three strikes in the 10th frame of his third game, Steven King advanced to the Final Four with a 691-654 win in the Lakeside Lanes’ finals.
King shot games of 212, 241 and 238, while Granda Jr. rolled games of 248, 223 and 183.
“Steven had to strike in the 10th or I would have had a chance to strike out to win, and he struck out,” said Granda Jr., a two-time Catology winner (2015 and 2018).
King will now face Plaza Lanes winner Rodrick Baird in the Final Four. Baird received a forfeit win as his opponent, Scott Grinnell, was unable to bowl in the Monday Night Invitational League. Baird bowled, however, in the MNIL and did quite well with games of 258, 229 and 223 for a 710 series.
Lost Lanes kegler Jeff Keener delivered the strongest message in the Elite Eight, throwing games of 290, 245 and 234 for a whopping 769 series in the Spa League.
Keener attempted to leave Lost Lanes without telling his opponent, LL owner Natalie Hanks, of his enormous scoring assault, but yours truly spilled the beans by telling her before he was able to leave.
Keener’s joking reply, “It was nice working here (Lost Lanes).” Hanks, who won the Catology in 2014, shot a 619 in the Tuesday Nite Ladies League.
The Lost Lanes crusher will now face Cochranton Lanes’ winner Andrew Barnes, who rolled back-to-back 246 and 245 games to defeat Lee Duck, 682-604.
Cat’s Final Four predictions: Baird over King; Keener over Barnes.
Near-perfect keglers
Veteran bowler Steve Swezey and promising youngster Austin Granda nearly shot a 300 game at Lakeside Lanes.
Bowling in the Wednesday Nighters League, Swezey — one of the county’s all-time greatest bowlers — reeled off 11 strikes in a row before throwing an eight-count on his last ball for a 298. He finished with a 709 series.
Great shooting, former mate!
Granda’s bid for a perfect game occurred in the NFL Mixed League as he also started with the front 11 before throwing a six-count on his last ball for a 296.
“Austin got a little fast and didn’t quite get the ball to the break point,” said his legendary father, Don Granda. Jr.
Will the 18-year-old Granda follow in his father’s 300-game shoes? A stupid question, Cat. It will happen SOON.
Lakeside Lumber Co.
Strikes were a plenty last week in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes — a total of seven 700’s shot.
Joining Swezey in the 700 club: Shaun Boyle (728, he also tossed a 290), Dan Francis (724), Lane Baker (723), Don Granda Jr. (723), Tim McEntire (709) and Brad Spring (700).
750-plus rollers
Three Lakeside keglers averaged 250 or better in their respective leagues. Yep!
Granda Jr. (who else?) fired games of 265, 259 and 247 for a 767 in the NFL Mixed League; Brian Williams — a favorite of mine — rolled games of 268, 266 and 227 for a 761 in the National Mixed League; Don Eaton also crushed the lumber in the National Mixed League with games of 226, 247 and 279 for a 752.
In other Lakeside Lanes action, Doug Tabar — an author of back-to-back 300 games in his career — threw games of 257, 247 and 241 for a 745 in the Stewart’s Classic League and Matt Alexander shot a 701 in the Businessmen League … In women’s action, Brooke Garvey was her usual razor-sharp self in the National Mixed League by throwing games of 212, 223 and 248 for a 683 series … Another woman also excelled in the National Mixed League: Laura Reigleman, who fired 204 and 234 games for a 607.
At the other houses …
Cochranton Lanes: Curt Brenizer — possibly the most underrated bowler in the circuit — lit ‘em up in the Thursday Night League by shooting games of 223, 227 and 267 for a 717.
Lost Lanes: Prior to his 769 in the Spa League, Jeff Keener also crushed ‘em in the Sunday Mixed League with games of 246, 256 and 234 for a 736 series … Harry Hanks also hit the 700 mark with a 716 in the Spa League … In women’s action, Natalie Hanks rolled two 600’s with a 636 in the Tuesday Night Ladies League and 605 in the Wednesday Night Ladies League … Savannah Custard (you will also read about her in the Plaza Lanes portion) fired a 246 game and 646 series in the Sunday Mixed League … Whitney Keener and Ann Archacki also tossed 600’s with 614 and 613 totals, respectively, in the Saturday Keglers League.
Plaza Lanes: Continuing his high-scoring exploits in recent weeks, the smooth-shooting Seth Beerbower fired games of 235, 277 and 246 for a 758 in the Commercial League. In the last two weeks, the former Cat’s Bowler of the Year tossed four consecutive 700’s at three different houses — the aforementioned 758 and 706 in the Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes, 730 in the Spa League at Lost Lanes and 706 in the Citizens Bank All-Stars League at Rolling Meadows in Erie. A sidenote to his Lost Lanes shooting: Needing a strike on his last ball for his Imperial Carbide team to win the third game in this week’s action, Beerbower buried the shot … Right-hander Mike Almon, who is having a strong season in the Commercial League, rolled games of 237, 235 and 245 for a 737 … Two other 7’s in the Commercial League: Ryan Williams (722) and Shawn Park (712) … Savannah Custard also shined in the Commercial League with a 623 series.
Lynn shines
Former local bowling standout Corey Lynn is destroying the lumber these days in West Virginia.
Bowling in the Morgantown Classic (a sport shot league) last week, the Popeye-forearmed Lynn — the son of bowling legend Jim Lynn — fired another 700 season this season with an impressive 740.
He tossed games of 278, 228 and 234.
It’s only a matter of time — maybe hours, days or weeks — before the 27-year-old Lynn throws his first career 300 game. He throws too good of a ball.
A Cat prediction? You betcha.