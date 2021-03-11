Are there two Miller bowling queens at Plaza Lanes? It’s looking more and more like it.
Following in the footsteps of her older sister, Keirstynn, the promising 13-year-old Peyton Miller joined the 600 Club last week by tossing a thrilling 611 series in the Youth Level 1 League.
Miller’s games were 186, 200 and 225.
In mid-February, the 16-year-old Keirstynn Miller rolled her first career 600 with a 610 and followed up two weeks later with a career-high 644.
Two daughters, two 600 rollers.
“Keirstynn and Peyton have been bowling more this year than they have in the past and I think that is helping their games,” said mother, Kris Miller.
How talented is Peyton Miller? Professional Bowlers Association’s and Erie bowling legend/coach Mike Shady has been working with her.
“We have had a couple sessions with Mike and he said that she rolls the ball really nice and she just has to concentrate on being more consistent,” said Miller. “Her dad (David) and I are super proud of her. If she continues this path and becomes more consistent, she could be having some pretty nice scores.”
When Peyton Miller picked up the 8-pin for a spare in the 10th frame of her third game to clinch the 600, the excited young gal told her mom, “I get to make the paper like Keirstynn did.”
It will not be the only time for the skillful Peyton Miller.
Congrats, Peyton!
Vaughn leads way
Once again, Jordan Vaughn was the top young gun in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes.
The dominating Vaughn tossed 221 and 247 games for a 631.
Elijah Maso also reached the 600 mark at Lakeside with a 609.
Peyton Miller wasn’t the only 600 shooter at Plaza Lanes as Ace Reese also shined with a 604 series.