A sure-bet bowling prediction in 2022: Gary McGranahan will throw a 300 game in the second week of March in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes.
How can this columnist predict this? The facts do not lie: The Greenville hammer has been perfect in the second week of March the past three years — March 12 in 2019, March 10 in 2020 and last week on March 9.
McGranahan now has a mind-boggling 70 career 300 games. His latest gem fueled him to an impressive 787 series as his other games were 228 and 259.
This columnist had to ask the calm, cool and collected McGranahan: Does he still get nervous on his last ball for a 300 game?
“If you don’t get butterflies and nervous, then you are doing the wrong thing,” he said.
McGranahan has been numero uno in the Commercial League since his arrival in 2018 — leading the league in average all three seasons.
“Leading this league in average all three years is an awesome personal goal of mine,” said the right-hander, who is averaging 227 this season. “Honestly, I really don’t feel dominant at Plaza Lanes because it is a very tough house condition. The shot varies week-to-week. I just feel I have a leg up on being able to read the lanes correctly most nights … I trust my instincts. Experience plays a big part.”
Until the next time, McGranahan — the second week of March in 2022 (Who are you kidding, Cat! He will have another 300 or an 800 series by then).
McEntire rolls 299
Smooth-shooting Tim McEntire — a should-be Western Crawford County Bowling Association Hall of Famer — nearly rolled another perfect game in his outstanding career on Monday night as he shot a 299 in the Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes.
Per the report from Lakeside Lanes, McEntire left a 7-pin on his last ball. He finished with a 698.
The red-hot McEntire reached the 700 mark last week in the Wednesday Nighters League with a 716.
While competing in the Plaza Lanes Seniors Tournament last month, WCCBA Hall of Famer Glenn Dillon was looking at the framed case with facial pictures of all the HOF inductees and stunningly noticed McEntire’s pic not included.
“Hey, Jimmy, I don’t see Tim McEntire in here … he should be in the Hall of Fame,” Dillon said to this columnist. Yours truly reviewed the pics, too, and unbelievably, didn’t see McEntire’s mug.
Hopefully, someone will give a Hall of Fame application to McEntire to fill out.
In other Lakeside action, Don Granda Jr. banged out two 700’s — 258, 279 and 223 games for a 760 in the Wednesday Nighters League and 707 in the Stewart’s Classic League … Left-hander Brian Williams is closing out the season with a flourish as he rolled another impressive 700 with a 735 in the National Mixed League. His games were 247, 241 and 247 … Six other 7’s were shot: Ryan Williams (729 in Wednesday Nighters League), Doug Dunham (721 in NFL Mixed League), Dan Francis (712 in Wednesday Nighters League), Derek Dunham (711 in Wednesday Nighters League), Shaun Boyle (709 in Stewart’s Classic League) and Don Eaton (701 in Wednesday Nighters League) … In women’s action, Brook Garvey still has her foot on the pedal as the Conneaut Lake bowling queen tossed 226 and 243 games for a 678 in the National Mixed League and also had a 611 in the Tuesday Nite Ladies League.
Gunslinger Graham
This columnist has a nickname for this year’s newcomer, Donnie Graham: “Quiet Assassin.”
Showing his pin-crushing skills again in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes, the soft-spoken Graham — who tossed a 300 game earlier in the season — pounded the 1-3 pocket again with games of 267, 237 and 258 for a 762.
Great set, “Quiet Assassin.”
In other Plaza Lanes action, Rodrick Baird tuned up for his Catology 2021 semifinal match (please see sidebar) by tossing games of 257, 244 and 236 for a 737 in the Plaza Men’s League … Jeremy Smith, who is on a roll as of late, and Scott Grinnell also reached the 700 mark by shooting 719 and 718 series, respectively, in the Commercial League and Monday Night Invitational League.
Decker decks ’em
There was probably a lot of smack talking going on in the Pioneer League and Thursday Mixed League at Cochranton Lanes.
The good-natured, wise-cracking Kipp Decker — an amazing bowler as he battles Rheumatoid arthritis daily — was the top gun in both leagues with nearly duplicate series.
The right-hander rolled games of 234, 268 and 219 for a 721 in the Pioneer League and then followed up three nights later with games of 254, 248 and 221 for a 723 in the Thursday Mixed League.
Great shooting, Kipper!
Orlops deliver
While on my daily lunchtime walk last week, a passenger in a drive-by car shouted (jokingly), “When are you going to put my cousins, the Orlops, in your column?”
The passenger? One of my biggest heroes in my life: Ed Mailliard, the former photographer and nighttime managing editor at The Meadville Tribune, who took me under his wing in the early 1980’s.
Well, Ed, your cousins are getting some ink.
Throwing back-to-back 256 and 255 games, Mark Orlop tossed a 702 series and his brother, Matt, threw some clutch strikes to lead DFH to a 5-2 points win over Imperial Carbide in the Spa League second-half roll-off on Monday night at Lost Lanes, forcing the championship finale next week.
If Imperial Carbide, which won the first half, had won the second half, the Toolmakers would have been the outright champions.
The Orlops had other plans, though.
In other Lost Lanes action, Harry Hanks tossed a 719 series in the Spa League and Jeff Keener shot a 712 in the Tuesday Mixed League … In women’s action, Natalie Hanks had a strong week with four 600’s — 236 game and 658 in the Saturday Keglers League, 255 game and 647 in the Wednesday Night Ladies League and 619 and 602 in Tuesday Night Ladies League and Tuesday Mixed League, respectively … Bookending 220 and 235 games, Savannah Custard tossed a 654 in the Wednesday Night Ladies League … Rising Taylor Fitch fired 222 and 233 games for a 624 in the Sunday Mixed League.
Vaughn rules (again!)
Jordan Vaughn is the real deal.
Continuing his dominance in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes, Cat’s Young Gun of the Year leading candidate owned the series bragging rights again with a 674 series on Sunday.
Vaughn tossed games of 245, 208 and 221.
Elijah Maso, who has thrown a handful of 600’s this season, shot a 258 game and 619 series.
Beerbower advances
Billy O’Brien, the very-skilled ball driller at Machuga’s Pro Shop in Plaza Lanes, and local bowling standout Seth Beerbower made the 32-bowler cut in the highly competitive Times-News Open last weekend at Rolling Meadows in Erie.
In the two five-game qualifying rounds, O’Brien and Beerbower qualified 20th and 22nd, respectively. O’Brien caught fire in his last four games with 253, 224, 235 and 245 scores, while Beerbower tossed 251, 239 and 235 games in his second five-game block.
O’Brien totaled 2,158 pins and Beerbower knocked down 2,153 pins. Four other local keglers just missed the cut (2,115): 34. Tyler Barnes (2,103), 35. Shawn Park (2,097), 38. Dan Francis (2,093) and Josh Dodson (2,087), who finished 39th.
Defending TNO champion Mike Machuga is the leading qualifier entering the third round with 2,414 pins. His top games were 289 and 277.
A total of 159 bowlers competed in the opening two rounds.
Round three will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Eastway Lanes in Erie. The top 16 will then advance to the finals on March 27-28.