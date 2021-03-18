Jeff Keener has that eye of the tiger persona.
Destroying the Lost Lanes lumber for the umpteenth time this season, Keener reached the Catology finals for the first time in his career by throwing eye-popping, back-to-back 280 and 279 games for a 783 series in the Spa League on Monday night.
Andrew Barnes of Cochranton Lanes was the tough-luck loser as he fired games of 224, 232 and 246 for a 702 series.
Keener will face Catology 2016 champion Rodrick Baird of Plaza Lanes in the finals on Monday. Baird tossed games of 224, 252 and 223 for a 699 to defeat Steven King of Lakeside Lanes, who threw a 630.
It’s a given: The legendary Baird will bring his “A” game against Keener. Will it be enough to beat the red-hot Keener, though? In the Elite Eight round last week, the Lost Lanes smasher shot games of 290, 245 and 234 for a spectacular 769.
In other words, it’s obvious Keener wants to win the Catology 2021.
“Winning this event you put together would be cool, but just to be able to be included in it is awesome,” said the humbled Keener. “There are a lot of good bowlers around. This is definitely the farthest I’ve made it.”
Can Keener make it three 750-plus series in a row? He will give it his best shot.
“I just throw the ball and hope for the best,” he said. “To be honest, Jim, and as all bowlers will agree, the sport of bowling can go from good to bad in a hurry. So, you never know what the night is going to bring.”
Who will be the Catology 2021 champion? Sorry, big fella (Keener), but I’m sticking with my pre-tournament pick: Baird.