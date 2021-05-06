Whitney Keener is blessed to have the husband she has.
Upon getting the text that he was named Cat’s Tom Young Men’s Bowler of the Year for the first time in his phenomenal career, Jeff Keener’s thoughts immediately went elsewhere due to the latter part of the message.
He was heartbroken for his wife. In the middle of the bowling season, Keener told this columnist, “Whitney really wants to be named your women’s Bowler of the Year.”
After informing Keener of his selection, this columnist had to give him the bad news, “Jeff, I’m sorry, but I’m selecting Brooke Garvey as the women’s Bowler of the Year and Whitney is the runner-up.”
It took Keener a few minutes, but he responded with these heart-warming words, “Can I give my win to her? She deserves it more than me. I had a regular year, but she had an outstanding year. She gave it her all this year and accomplished so much. I would give up my accomplishments to see her get hers.”
All wives should have a husband like Jeff Keener.
A bowler like him, too.
Keener had a sensational season as the big fella fired two 800’s (809 and 826), 300 game, several 290-plus games, finished third in the November Men’s Classic and was runner-up in Catology 2021.
His 826 is a remarkable story: After throwing 15 pressure-filled games within 24 hours in the November Men’s Classic, Keener returned to Lost Lanes approximately five hours later and put on a bowling clinic with games of 299, 237 and 290.
Keener’s jaw-dropping averages at Lost Lanes: 228 in Sunday Mixed League, 227 in Spa League and 219 in Saturday Keglers League.
“I just went and bowled this season, and whatever happened, happened,” he said. “In the sport of bowling, you never know if you are going to have a good game or series because one or two small mistakes can absolutely ruin a game or series.”
Joining Keener on Cat’s Fab Five team (alphabetically):
• Rodrick Baird — Two 300 games; high series 798; averaged 231 in Monday Night Invitational League and 224 in Plaza Men’s League; Catology 2021 champion.
• Tyler Barnes — Two 800 series (826 and 812); averaged 230 in Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes.
• Don Granda Jr. — Two 300 games and two 800’s (824 and 803); averaged 230 in Wednesday Nighters League, 228 in NFL Mixed League and Stewart’s Classic League.
• Brandon Wachob — Two 300 games; three 220-plus averages at Plaza Lanes: 225 in Plaza Men’s League, 221 in Monday Night Invitational League and 220 in Commercial League.
Cat’s Terrific 10? Add Seth Beerbower, Dan Francis, Scott Grinnell, Gary McGranahan and Ryan Williams.
Rookie of the Year
It didn’t take Donnie Graham long to make a name for himself in the county.
In early November, Graham — who starred for many years in Cheswick — rolled a 300 game in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes, and from that moment on, the right-hander had the other CL’s bowlers’ attention.
Graham, or the “Quiet Assassin” in my book, also tossed back-to-back 762 series in the Commercial League in March. The 19-time, 300-game roller averaged 210 in the league.
He also excelled in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes, shooting a handful 700’s, including a high of 747.
Cochranton crusher
A perfect season for Tyler Barnes.
Topping 600 series every week (an amazing feat, in my opinion) and finishing with a Don Granda Jr.-like 230 average in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes, Barnes was a runaway winner for this annual award — the first time in his outstanding career.
Barnes’ best performance: An 826 series (which you will read about in the top 10 accomplishments). His games were 279, 257 and 290. He threw 31 strikes.
Unfortunately, Barnes’ time at Cochranton Lanes may be over. Now residing in Waterford and a soon-to-be father for the first time, Barnes notified his teammates that he will not be back next season.
His Facebook post: “It was a tough choice to drop this league. It definitely felt a little sad walking out of there on Monday night because Cochranton Lanes will always be my home center. As hard as it is to imagine not bowling there, I do feel it’s the right decision at this point in time. Maybe down the road I can return at some point, but for now, it’s so long old friend. I’ll miss you.”
Cochranton Lanes will not be the same.
Coolest moment
Phil Rice’s aftereffects on his first-career 300 game will be talked about forever at Lost Lanes.
Despite being in the last-ball 300 game on the line for the first time in his career, Rice unbelievably showed a surreal calmness — smoothly rolling the ball, slowly turning around seconds before the ball smashed the 1-3 pocket, and then walking back without showing any emotions, only a slight downward hand pump.
It was priceless.
Several Spa League bowlers said the same thing to Rice afterwards, “You were so cool.”
You had to be there.
Top 10 feats
Grab yourself a nice warm cup of coffee, readers. You are going to enjoy reading Cat’s annual Top 10 accomplishments of the 2020-21 bowling season (A twist this year, from 10 to 1):
10. Ashley Snyder shoots 695: Snyder’s bubbly comment was so cute, “Somewhere between 550 and 590.” In early March in the Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes, the 18-year-old Snyder had her fellow bowlers buzzing. Enjoying her finest night in bowling, Snyder rolled her first career 600 series — and it was nearly a 700 — with games of 233, 258 and 204 for a 695. She threw a nine-count or strike on every first ball except the fourth frame in her first game. Clutch in the 10th frame, too: Seven strikes, two each in the first and second games and all three in the third game. Back to her comment: Snyder didn’t know her previous high series.
9. Landon Plyer wins Pennsylvania Gold Pin Open U20 Tournament: Bowling against kids six and seven years older than him, the then-12-year-old bowling phenom delivered you-can’t-touch-this messages in winning the event in Clearfield during the summer. In the championship match against 18-year-old Anthony Manning of DuBois, Plyler opened with five strikes in a row and tossed another five-bagger later for an impressive 265-225 win. Tournament Steve Barr had these almighty comments on Plyler afterwards, “Landon has this coolness about him that is really impressive. No matter what age the other kids are, Landon has this approach of, ‘here I am, I’m coming at you.’ He has everything that you want in a young bowler.” High praise.
8. Rodrick Baird shoots 300 on first night after COVID shutdown: As all of us know, Baird can crawl out of bed and throw a strike. He kind of did it in January. Returning to bowling after the COVID shutdown in December, Baird shot a 300 game in his first night of action in the Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes. He also came within two pins of shooting an 800 series as his other games were 232 and 266.
7. Tyler Barnes throws two 800’s within a month — at two different houses: The right-hander stormed out of the gates. In late September, Barnes fired games of 258, 279 and 275 for an 812 series in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes. A few weeks later in October, the 2020-21 Cochranton Crusher award winner smoked ‘em at the Cardinal county’s house by shooting games of 279, 257 and 290 for an 826. He was an early-season candidate for Cat’s Tom Young Men’s Bowler of the Year.
6. Whitney Keener tosses 299 game: She nearly joined her good friends Natalie Hanks and Savannah Custard in the 300 Club at Lost Lanes — and her husband, Jeff. In Tuesday Night Ladies League action, Keener fired the front 11, but unfortunately, left the 4-pin on her last ball for a career-high 299 game. The right-hander finished with a 719 series — one of two 7’s shot this season.
5. Landon Plyler finishes 20th in Men’s Classic: Boy wonder, again. Men, not boys in this amazing accomplishment. Opening with three 223-plus games and finishing with a rip-roaring 277 in his final qualifying game, Plyler, age 13 then, advanced to the match-play round in the highly competitive scratch tournament at Lost Lanes by qualifying 14th. In head-to-head action against some of Crawford and Erie County’s finest bowlers, the promising right-hander posted a 3-3 record and finished 20th.
4. (Sub) Jason Easler shoots back-to-back 299 games and 801 series at Cochranton Lanes: The (bleep) 10-pin! Sending out a Facebook flyer earlier in the day if a team needs a substitute bowler, Tyler Barnes answered and Easler entered Cochranton Lanes later that evening — the first time in five years. Amazingly, the right-handed kegler felt right at home as he fired consecutive 299 games (solid 10-pins in both) and an 801 series in the Pioneer League. It was his fourth career 800 series.
3. After 15 intense games of bowling in two days — which included a 300 — and a third-place finish in November’s Men’s Classic, Jeff Keener comes back five hours later and rolls 826: After getting his third-place prize money in the highly-competitive tournament, the “whooped” Keener only had one thing on his mind — his couch. He didn’t rest as long as he wanted to. Fulfilling his commitment to his wife, Whitney, and the Sunday Night Mixed League at Lost Lanes, Keener returned to the Cambridge Springs establishment a few hours later, and unbelievably, had one of his best performances ever. The big fella rolled games of 299, 237 and 290 for his fifth career 800. He left a 10-pin in his 299 game. “The first couple balls in practice sure did hurt,” he said.
2. Dan Francis shoots three consecutive honor scores in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes: The explosive right-hander had a three-week run that he would have liked to put in a time capsule. In back-to-back weeks in late November, Francis fired 808 and 803 series. Then, when bowling resumed after the COVID-19 shutdown in the first week of January, he tossed his 18th career 300 game. “To have three straight weeks of honor scores is incredible,” he said.
1. The Keeners, husband Jeff and wife Whitney, go gangbusters, shooting 809 and 744 series, respectively, on the same team and same night in the Saturday Keglers League at Lost Lanes: Nationally-wide research is necessary on this incredible feat — it might be a world record and we don’t even know it. In one of the most explosive nights in WCCBA history, the Keeners shot the lights out at the Cambridge Springs house as Jeff Keener fired games of 290, 276 and 243 for an 809 (his sixth career 800), while Whitney Keener pretty much stayed strike-for-strike with her hubby with games of 278, 256 and 210 for a 744, a career-high series. “Of all my personal accomplishments in bowling, that night ranks right up there,” said Jeff Keener. “That was absolutely amazing and fun. A lot of people were watching.”
Bowler of the Month
The Bowler of the Month for April: Brandon Wachob.
Throwing a 700 series every night in the Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes and capping it off with his 23rd career 300 game on April 26, Wachob grabbed the honors.
Locals Vegas-bound
Best of luck to local standouts Josh and Stacey Dodson, Jim and Corey Lynn and Ryan Williams, who are heading to Las Vegas in a couple days to compete in the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.
Final words
I’ll be back in September. Have a great summer!