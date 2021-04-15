Can you believe the out-of-this-world Don Granda Jr. achieved a first in bowling on Monday night?
Yep.
Throwing 21 consecutive strikes and 27 of his last 28 shots, Granda Jr. closed his bowling season in the Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes by shooting his 127th career 300 game and 105th career 800 series with an 803.
Prior to his perfect game, the left-handed legend tossed 224 and 279 games. After finishing his first game with four strikes in a row, Granda Jr. opened his second game with two strikes, but then left a 10-pin in the third frame.
The last spare Granda Jr. shot at.
It’s the first time in Granda Jr.’s mind-blowing career that he threw a 300 game and 800 series on his last league night of the year. His lights-out performance propelled his team (members Austin Granda, Tom Baker, Shaun Boyle and Doug Tabar) to the league championship.
“I was just focusing on rolling strikes to help Austin (his son) and our team win the league championship,” he said.
It is a shame the season is over for Granda Jr. because his game is possibly at its highest point this season.
“My focus, timing, getting through the ball and getting the ball down the lane the last two games was probably the best it has been all year,” he said, who has been battling knee issues all season. “I was able to get the rotation and speed combination that I have been missing most of the year.”
How are the knees, Donnie?
“The left knee is getting better. The pain has subsided a lot while bowling. It just reminds me later in the evening that it isn’t perfect.”
The knees are healthy enough, though, to do a celebrated twirl after his 11th strike in his 300 game.
“I pinched the 11th ball, but I kept the speed up and fortunately tripped the 6-pin,” he said, who sighed and spun himself around after the 6-pin fell. “I watched the video several times to see that it was the 3-pin off the wall splitting the 6- and 10-pins, taking them both out.”
The 12th strike was, well, Granda-esque — dead flush in the 1-2 pocket. So confident, the southpaw walked it out before it hit the pocket.
“The same as always on the last ball … the hard part is done, 11 strikes, just be yourself and get through the ball,” he said.
Granda Jr. makes it sound so easy.
Congrats, Donnie!
Oh, so close
Scott Williams and Shawn Park were nearly perfect last week.
Bowling in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes, the right-handed Williams — who has a handful of 300 games — fired a 299 game.
Park nearly joined Shaun Boyle in the 300-game discussion in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes as the right-hander rolled a 298 game and finished with a 747 series.
Great games, Scott and Shawn!
‘Killer Bs’
Last week’s column 300-game headliners — Rodrick Baird and Seth Beerbower — are still in the strike mode.
Bookending a pair of 260-plus games, Baird — who tossed his 48th career 300 game last week — rolled games of 262, 247 and 268 for a triple-7 series in the Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes.
Beerbower, who fired his seventh career 300 game two weeks ago at Rolling Meadows in Erie, threw 10 consecutive strikes for a 289 and added games of 226 and 255 for a 770 in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes. He left a solid 10-pin in the first frame and then struck out until leaving a 9-pin on his last ball.
Great shooting, Rodrick and Seth!
Dunham shines
Derek Dunham knows how to finish a bowling season.
Shooting the lights out in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, Dunham — the son of legendary bowler Doug Dunham — fired games of 265, 232 and 258 for a career-high 755 series.
Great set, Derek!
Other pin crushers:
Art Barnes — The father of standout bowling sons, Andrew and Tyler, owned the family bragging rights last week by shooting two 700’s. The right-hander rolled games of 229, 223 and 267 for a 719 in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes and threw games of 224, 258 and 232 for a 714 in the Senior Men’s League at Plaza Lanes. Great rolling, Art!
Brad Spring — The soft-spoken roller was locked and loaded in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes, throwing 268 and 266 games for a 734 series.
Scott Grinnell — The WCCBA Hall of Famer went back-to-back in the Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes. One week after throwing a 714 series, Grinnell shot games of 258, 231 and 245 for a 731.
Brandon Wachob — A three-peat for the smashing southpaw as he rolled his third straight 700 series in the Monday Night Invitational League with a 703. His games were 250, 231 and 222.
Ryan Williams — Three 230-plus games powered the right-hander to an even 700 series in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes. He fired games of 231, 235 and 234.
Mike Shoup — A newbie to the column. In the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes, Shoup tossed a 289 game — 127 pins over his average. Great game, Mike!
Custard crushes ’em
Evidently, Savannah Custard can bowl all day and continue to do well.
After bowling eight games in the Powder Puff event at Seneca Lanes on Sunday, Custard returned to Cambridge Springs that evening and nearly shot her first 700 series of the season.
After missing the Powder Puff cut by 39 pins, Custard — an author of a 300 game — was dominant in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes as she threw games of 254, 236 and 205 for a 695.
Great set, Savannah!
In other women’s action, Brooke Garvey — how about this young lady’s stellar season! - was in the groove in the National Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes as she tossed games of 196, 234 and 204 for a 634.
Young guns
Jordan Vaughn refuses to let any other young guns throw the highest series.
For the unknown consecutive week, Vaughn led the way in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes with a 665 series. His games were 247, 215 and 203.
Runner-up: Eric Graham, who rolled 209 and 236 games for a 624 series.
Great shooting, Jordan and Eric!
Saved clippings
After subbing in the Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes last Friday, this columnist/bowler got talked into going to Cochranton Lanes and bowl scotch doubles.
It was a blast.
While putting on my shoes to exit, Cochranton Lanes proprietor Keith Seidel approached and handed me a surprise: A bagful of ALL my columns, dating back to 1999. He saved them all.
I was speechless.
While reading some of them in the last couple days, a lot of forgotten memorable moments were re-lived.
Thank you, Keith.