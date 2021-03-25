Don Granda Jr. out-smarted the lane conditions last Wednesday night — again!
After leaving three consecutive “weak” 7-pins in the 10th frame of his second game and opening frame of his third game, Granda Jr. — as he has done so many times in his illustrious bowling career — made an immediate correct move on the lanes and the following results were 11 consecutive strikes for a 290 game and his 104th career 800 series with an 824 in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes.
Granda Jr.’s opening games were 279 and 255. He left a stoned 7-pin in the ninth frame in his first game.
Healthier knees equals first 800 of the year.
“I have been doing weight training to strengthen both legs to the help the knees,” he said, who has been battling knee issues all season. “My knees are getting better. I felt good all night and was rolling the ball well. I only threw one bad ball, leaving the 4-6-10 pins in the ninth frame of my second game.”
Despite hitting the 1-2 pocket solid in the opening frame of his third game, but leaving the 7-pin for the third straight time, Granda Jr. realized it was time to make a move on the lanes.
“I moved 1-1/2 boards on the approach and another 1-1/2 boards on the lanes and I was locked in to the finish,” he said.
Just another reason why Granda Jr. is the GOAT.
Congrats, Donnie!
Graham rolls 298
The “Quiet Assassin” strikes again.
For the second straight week in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes, Donnie Graham — who this columnist tabbed as the “Quiet Assassin” last week because of his soft-spoken, pin-crushing demeanor — ruled the action by shooting 279 and 298 games and an eye-catching 762 series, the same total he threw the previous week.
On his 279 game, the right-handed Graham fired the front nine before leaving a 4-pin in the 10th frame. “It was a little high,” he said.
As for his near-perfect game, Graham said, “I think I just got a little quick with my feet and chased it with my swing and pulled it, leaving the 3-9 pins.”
Closing, the “Quiet Assassin” said, “Definitely, operator error on both counts.”
Do not beat yourself up too much, Graham — you bowled two great games!
In other Plaza Lanes action, Rodrick Baird and Brandon Wachob were brilliant in the Plaza Men’s League as they threw 735 and 728 series, respectively. Baird tossed 268 and 249 games, while Wachob rolled 267, 235 and 226 games … Right-hander Shawn Schmitz shot an even 700 in the Commercial League with games of 229, 246 and 225 … In Senior Men’s League action, Art Barnes — as he did so often during his dominating modified pitching career in the 1990’s and early 2000’s — threw only strikes, shooting games of 233, 248 and 233 for a 714 series. Great set, Art! … In women’s action, Britney Holben, who will make Art Barnes a grandfather again this summer as she and Tyler Barnes (Art’s son) are having a baby, was sensational in the Commercial League with a 268 game and 669 series. Great shooting, Britney!
Archacki shoots 290
Nick Archacki also threw 11 strikes in a game — after the first frame.
Running the sheet from the second frame on, Archacki — the soon-to-be Marian University kegler — fired a 290 game and added a 255 for a 756 series in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes.
Great rolling, Nick!
Catology 2021 runner-up Jeff Keener also smashed ‘em in the Sunday Mixed League with 265, 237 and 246 games for a 748 series — one night too early for the big fella, though (please see sidebar).
Keener also topped 700 in the Tuesday Mixed League with a 718.
In women’s action, the legendary Natalie Hanks rolled three 600’s — 213, 214 and 243 games for a 670 in the Tuesday Ladies League, 618 in Sunday Mixed League and 609 in Wednesday Night Ladies League.
Garvey dominates — again!
Brook Garvey is having one heck of an inaugural adult season.
Showcasing her exceptional bowling skills again in the National Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes, Garvey rolled another impressive 600 series with a 682.
After consecutive 202 games, the talented right-hander finished in style with a 278.
Great set, Brook!
In men’s action, Shaun Boyle and Doug Tabar tossed 700’s in the Stewart’s Classic League with 729 and 707 totals, respectively.
Brown tosses 277
Eric Brown — one of the coolest dudes you would ever meet — had it going on last week in the Ebonite League at Plaza Lanes as he shot a 277 game.
This columnist believes it was Brown’s highest game ever.
Great game, Eric!
Vaughn locked in
Step aside Don Granda Jr., young gun sensation Jordan Vaughn may be the most-talked-about bowler at Lakeside Lanes these days.
Crushing the lumber again in the Junior-Major League on Sunday, the very-skilled Vaughn authored another 600 series with a 682. His games were 245, 211 and 226.
Keep it rolling, Jordan!
Times-News Open
Local bowling standouts Seth Beerbower and Billy O’Brien threw their share of strikes in the third round of the 58th Annual Times-News Open at Eastway Lanes last Saturday, but unfortunately, not enough to advance to the top 16 finals this weekend.
Beerbower finished 28th and O’Brien placed 31st in the 32-bowler, six-game cut. Their top scores: Beerbower fired 256 and 274 games; O’Brien tossed 234 and 247 games.
“I threw some good games and some bad ones, but nothing to be disappointed about,” said the upbeat Beerbower, who will be heard from again in the upcoming years in the prestigious Times-News-Open.
Erie bowling legend Mike Machuga still leads the event heading into this week’s 16-game finals with 3,816 total pins in 16 games. Nick Kightlinger is second with 3,719 pinfall and Killian Kilpatrick is third with 3,673.
Zelasco baby
Andrew and Julie (Powell) Zelasco — young gun sensations of the 2000’s — are beaming with excitement these days as they are going to become first-time parents later this year.
Congrats, Andrew and Julie!