Tom Szelinski handled his last-ball experience for a 300 game like a multi perfect-game bowler.
Very calm — even with a minor distraction.
Going with the no-matter-what-happens approach and not allowing a blur from his left side to sidetrack him, Szelinski finally achieved his elusive bowling goal with his first career 300 game in the Saturday Keglers League at Lost Lanes.
“An absolutely amazing feeling, almost surreal,” said the ecstatic Szelinski on Monday, whose previous high game was 278. “I’ve thrown the first nine in a row a couple times, and after I got my 10th strike, I told myself to just relax because I got a new high game. Then, when I buried my 11th ball, I got really fired up and started pumping my fist. That had pretty much taken away the rubbery knees because I had a game in the 290’s.”
Szelinski’s last ball didn’t go according to plan — but it worked out.
A few lanes to Szelinski’s left, a pin was in the gutter, and as the left-hander was in his last step on his approach, he saw a Lost Lanes worker going down the lane to remove it.
“I was in my back swing and I saw him in full view. I short armed my swing and told myself, ‘brother, you got to juice this one to get it through the line down the alley,’ because of my short arm swing.
“As I released the ball, everything went into slow motion. I was crouched down, watching every rev of my ball. As it continued down the lane, I noticed it was turning towards the head pin. I just kept saying, ‘drive, drive.’ Low and behold, it smashed the 1-2 pocket. As I watched the pins explode, I noticed the 7-pin standing momentarily as the pins were flying. I thought the dreaded 7-pin was going to be death of my 300. But, fortunately, three pins headed that way and blew it off the back of the deck.”
Welcome to the 300 Club, Tom Szelinski.
“I just can’t say enough about Lost Lanes owners Harry and Natalie Hanks for what they have done for me, my family and the sport of bowling. Truly, two of the most generous people you ever want to me. But, mostly, I want to thank my wife (Tara), who pushes me and is super competitive like myself as we battle against each other every week to outperform the other.”
Congrats, Tom!
‘Catology’ chatter
Red alert Catologists: Don Granda Jr. is feeling dangerous again — not a good thing for the other seven participants in the Elite Eight.
Throwing his third 700 series in six days, Granda Jr. — a two-time Catology winner — delivered the loudest message in the second round by throwing games of 297, 247 and 214 for a 758 series in the Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes.
Granda Jr., who also banged out games of 255, 279 and 237 for a 771 series in the NFL Mixed League and a 740 in the Wednesday Nighters League, will face the winner of the Troy Johnson-Steven King match next week. Johnson bowls tonight.
King also shot the lights out in the second round, throwing games of 245, 258 and 214 for a 717 in the Stewart’s Classic League.
In the Lost Lanes bracket, Jeff Keener made a third-game push — opening with eight consecutive strikes before leaving a solid 10-pin in the ninth for a 255 — to defeat Harry Hanks, 694-589. Keener will square off against Natalie Hanks next week, who defeated yours truly, 637-506 (yes, my score is correct — worst night in years).
In a Cochranton Lanes’ barn-burner, Lee Duck edged top seed Tyler Barnes, 649-647. He will face Andrew Barnes, who defeated Mark Williams, 630-535, in the Elite Eight.
The Plaza Lanes’ advancees: Top seed Rodrick Baird and Scott Grinnell, long-time friends. Baird defeated Brandon Wachob, 671-607 and Grinnell outgunned Shawn Schmitz, 678-612.
Baird, Wolf explode
Rodrick Baird needs to apologize to Zane Wolf (I’m joking).
In Plaza Men’s action last week at Plaza Lanes, Baird — who has had his name in mini bold letters hundreds of times in this column — prevented Wolf from being a solo headliner for the first time as the legend outgunned the youngster by four pins, 778-774, in phenomenal performances by the keglers.
Baird fired games of 258, 274 and 246, while Wolf tossed games of 256, 250 and 268. According to the reports this columnist received, Wolf has a very bright future in bowling.
In other Plaza Lanes action, Glen McCool Jr. — the brother of the heralded Kayla Card, who was last week’s column headliner after throwing her first career 300 game in a tournament at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville — shot the lights out in the Mixed Nuts League with back-to-back 266 games for a 758 series … Smooth-shooting Ryan Williams — who can light up any bowling establishment at any given time — fired games of 242, 227 and 258 for a 727 in the Commercial League … Speaking of smoothness, right-hander Seth Beerbower ranks high in that category, too — and bowling excellence, too. In the Mixed Nuts League, the former Cat’s Bowler of the Year tossed games of 252, 234 and 220 for a 706.
At the other houses …
Cochranton Lanes — Amanda Anthony showcased her skills in the Sunday Mixed League by throwing games of 199-214-196 for a 609 series. Great job, Amanda!
Lakeside Lanes — The legendary Don Granda Jr. wasn’t the only Conneaut Lake smasher in the last week. Right-hander Doug Dunham tossed back-to-back 700’s — 729 in the Stewart’s Classic League and 709 in the NFL Mixed League … Dan Francis continued his dominance in the Wednesday Nighters League by throwing games of 233, 280 and 248 for a 761 … Troy Johnson opened the Catology with a bang, shooting games of 237, 279 and 220 for a 736 in the National Mixed League … Soft-spoken Brad Spring shined in the Wednesday Nighters League with games of 225, 258 and 245 for a 728 … Right-hander Shaun Boyle exited Stewart’s Classic League action with a 703 … How about this Brooke Garvey young lady! In the National Mixed League, Garvey nearly rolled another 700 series this season as she rolled games of 240, 223 and 235 for an impressive 698.
Lost Lanes — As normal, the women ruled: four 600 rollers. Two two-timers: Natalie Hanks and Whitney Keener. Hanks tossed a 638 in the Tuesday Ladies League and 632 in Wednesday Night Ladies League, while Keener rolled a 617 in the Tuesday Night Ladies and 601 in the Saturday Keglers League … Ann Archacki — Nick Archacki’s mother — fired 258 and 256 games for a 667 and smooth-shooting Savannah Custard tossed 259 and 221 games for a 649 in the Wednesday Night Ladies League … In men’s action, Jeff Keener tuned up for the Catology’s second round by throwing 256 and 253 games for a 709 in the Sunday Mixed League.
Chance crushes ’em
It’s not how you start, but how you finish — right, Michael Chance?
Going into extreme strike mode in his second and third games in both the Senior Men’s League and Senior Mixed League at Plaza Lanes, the cool-handed Chance tossed 700’s in the respective leagues last week.
Chance rolled games of 209, 246 and 256 for a 711 in the Senior Men’s League and shot games of 179, 259 and 264 for a 702 in the Senior Men’s League.
Great shooting, Michael!
Bowler of the Month
The Bowler of the Month for February: Landon Plyler.
The 13-year-old “Boy Wonder” had the Men’s Classic bowlers and spectators buzzing in the annual scratch tournament at Lost Lanes on Feb. 6-7.
Bowling against 75-plus of the best bowlers in Western Pennsylvania, Plyler showed no fear as he finished 20th after qualifying 14th with a spectacular showing.
Opening the Men’s Classic six-game qualifying round with 223, 232 and 227 games, the right-handed Plyler wowed the Lost Lanes establishment in his final game with a career-high 277 game, finishing with nine consecutive strikes.
Plyler totaled 1,326 pins in the qualifying round — a jaw-dropping 221 average.
In match-play action, Plyler posted an impressive 3-3 record against some bowlers 20-to-30-plus years older and who are averaging 30-plus pins better than him.
Plyler’s performance will be remembered for years to come at Lost Lanes.
Sidenote on the Plyler family: Landon’s younger nine-year-old brother, Cameron, rolled his first-ever 500 series with an eye-catching 570 and a career-high 224 game on Saturday in the Youth Level 1 League at Plaza Lanes.
Cameron’s age needs repeated — nine!
Father Chris Plyler better start building a HUGE trophy case NOW for his promising young guns.
The notebook …
Mixed couples bowler Karen Beerbower — the bubbly mother of local standout Seth Beerbower — enjoyed her moment in the sun on Friday in the Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes by throwing a career-high 494 series.
Congrats, Karen!