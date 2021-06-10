You can add two words to Katarina Cameron’s name: State champion.
Competing in the Pennsylvania State USBC Pepsi Youth Championships in Lancaster last month, the Lakeside Lanes’ standout Cameron shined on the big stage by winning the 12-and-Under Scratch event with a 500 series.
Cameron will now compete in the Junior Gold Championships in Indianapolis in July, the annual tournament for the top male and female youth bowlers in the United States.
Lakeside Lanes proprietor Don Granda Jr. has kept his eye on Cameron since she joined the youth league a few years ago.
“Katarina has loved the game since day one,” he said. “She puts everything she has every time she bowls. She is constantly trying to improve her game. I’m really happy for her.”
Congrats, Katarina!
Three other talented young guns finished in the top 10 in their respective age/average divisions: Cameron Plyler finished fifth in the Under 10 Boys Scratch event with a 430 series; Braeleigh VanSise took fifth in the 111-150 Singles Handicap with a 536 series; Wyatt Heim placed ninth in the 151 & Above Singles Handicap with a 740 series.
Barnes rolls 300
If you see Andrew Barnes jogging through Meadville, please yell, “Congratulations,” to him.
In the 70th Annual American Transportation Association Bowling Tournament at Columbus, Ohio, last month, Barnes rolled his seventh career 300 game in his opening game in doubles action.
The right-handed Barnes nearly threw a second perfect game in the tournament the following day as he opened team event with the front seven before leaving a stoned 7-pin in the eighth frame.
Congrats, Andrew!
Three other locals also took their “A” game to Columbus: Britney Holben won the All Events Handicap (men and women) with a 2,065 series. Her actual series were 758 (268, 225 and 265 games) in doubles, 686 (215, 235 and 236 games) in team and 621 in singles. She also finished second in doubles handicap with a 1,443 total … Powered by a 276 game, Darren Hargett placed third in the Singles Handicap with a 752 series. His actual series was 692 … Brandon Wachob finished fourth in Singles Handicap with a 741, which was his actual series … Sidenote on Hargett: My condolences, friend. His uncle, Scott Hargett, recently died after a brief courageous battle with cancer. Hmmm, Scott Hargett?? Yep, the former intense softball pitcher in both the Meadville Modified Softball League and Sertoma Slow-pitch Softball League. He was the true definition of “Gamer” – uniform always dirty. Had the obvious nickname: “Grub.” Rest in peace, Scott. Cherished our pitching battles