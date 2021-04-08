Two more to go.
Switching to his new favorite bowling ball, the Hammer Black Widow Urethane, legendary Rodrick Baird tossed his 48th career 300 game — and second of the season — in the Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes.
After throwing non-Baird-like 207 and 204 games, Baird reached into his bowling bag and grabbed the Hammer Black Widow Urethane prior to his third game. He only threw strikes with it and finished with a 711 series.
“I threw some strikes in the first game, but I also was leaving a lot of nine-counts,” he said, who is averaging an eye-popping, league-high 229 in the Monday Night Invitational League. “I switched to a different ball and moved right in my second game, but I was doing the same thing, leaving nine-counts.”
Baird had seen enough. Enter the popular Black Widow Urethane.
“I slowed my speed and played the ninth board and my first ball went into the pocket real nice,” he said, who also used the Black Widow Urethane a couple weeks ago and shot a 728 at Eastway Lanes in Erie. “I really like this ball as it grabs early.”
As for the 10th frame, Baird said, “My first ball was right in the pocket. My second strike wasn’t as pretty, but all the pins fell. I think it relaxed me though. I took a little more time than normal on my last ball. I told myself to stay calm and breathe, and I was able to pack it.”
Baird’s long-time bowling teammate, Scott Grinnell, had a strong feeling in the ninth frame that his buddy was going to shoot a perfect game.
“Scott told Kurt (Rodrick’s brother, and co-owner of Plaza Lanes) that he could tell by my ball reaction that I was going to shoot a 300,” said Baird. Speaking of Grinnell, the right-hander also had a strong night on lanes with games of 234, 248 and 232 for a 714 series.
Baird is closing in on his goal — 50 career 300 games. Just think about that unbelievable number for a few seconds: 50!
“It has been a goal of mine ever since I got my 40th career 300 game,” he said. “It is something that I want really bad.”
Stay tuned. It will happen.
Congrats, Rodrick!
Wachob locked in
The hottest left-hander right now? Dah, Don Granda Jr.
Nope.
Brandon Wachob.
Crushing the lumber in the Plaza Men’s League and Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes for the second consecutive week, the red-hot Wachob fired back-to-back 700’s in both leagues during action in the last week.
The sizzling southpaw rolled games of 268, 233 and 256 for a 757 series in the Plaza Men’s League and shot games of 279, 227 and 234 for a 740 in the Monday Night Invitational League.
In the previous week, Wachob tossed a 738 in the PML and 727 in the MNIL.
Three weeks in a row? You will know next week.
In other Plaza Lanes action, Steven King was dominant in the Commercial League with games of 229, 279 and 259 for a jaw-dropping 767 series. Great set, Steven! … In women’s action in the Commercial League, Britney Holben continued her streak of 600’s by shooting a 267 game and 650 series. Keep it going, Britney!
Cochranton crushers
Evidently, Donnie Graham has no problems bowling at Cochranton Lanes either.
After lighting up Plaza Lanes two weeks in a row in the Commercial League with consecutive 762 series, Graham took his talents to Cardinal county and rolled games of 234, 245 and 268 for a 747 series in the Pioneer League.
Graham had company in the 700 club in the Pioneer League as four other keglers also excelled: Chris Plyler tossed games of 247, 231 and 246 for a 724; Larry “The Legend” Hoffman threw games of 258, 244 and 215 for a 717; Tyler Barnes banged out games of 236, 257 and 218 for a 711; Scott Williams shot a pair of 257’s for a 701.
In Thursday Mixed League at CL, Curtis Brenizer fired 260 and 254 games for a 707.
Lakeside Lumber Co.
Do you know who is having a strong — but quiet — year? Shaun Boyle.
Returning to bowling full-time in the county this year, Boyle has tossed some high games and series at Lakeside Lanes. The latest: Shot 264 and 244 games for a 717 series in the Wednesday Nighters League.
Apparently, wise-old veteran Don Eaton isn’t ready for the season to end. Continuing his late-season, razor-sharp shooting in the Stewart’s Classic League, the right-handed Eaton rolled another 700 series with games of 238, 235 and 234 for a 707 in the Stewart’s Classic League. Mr. Consistency, huh?
Don Granda Jr. and Chad Beers also reached the 700 mark with 707 and 704 series, respectively, in the Wednesday Nighters League and National Mixed League.
Park prevails
Left-hander Ryan Park had his mojo working in the Mike Machuga’s Strikefest at Rolling Meadows on Friday night.
Bookending 265 and 254 games, Park won the actual scratch division with a 734 series.
“Rolling Meadows is super tough, at least for me, so I’m going to take this win,” said the pin-crushing Park on Facebook.
Two other locals also shined: Dan Francis finished fourth with a 697 and former Meadville High School baseball standout Corey Lynn, who now resides in West Virginia, placed seventh with a 652.
Belated Happy B-day
This columnist wants to wish a belated Happy Birthday to one of my favorite Fifth Ward mommas, Carol Kuhn, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday.
Kuhn still has game as she tossed a 181 in the Senior Mixed League at Plaza Lanes recently.
Keep rolling, Carol!
Miller advances, too
In last week’s Pennsylvania Youth Pepsi Division 1 Championships sidebar, a youth standout was missing (not my fault though) — 13-year-old standout Peyton Miller, who also qualified for the Pepsi State Championships at Lancaster on May 15 by finishing third in the Pepsi U15 Girls Scratch Division with a 538 series.
Great job and good luck next month, Peyton!
Quote of the week
“Not sure what we put in the coffee, but six out of the top 10 women’s games last week came out of the Seniors Mixed League,” said Plaza Lanes co-owner Ramon Rodriguez.