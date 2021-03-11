A Godzilla-pound weight has been lifted off Nick Archacki’s back and it’s very obvious in his personality and bowling.
Dealing with stressful family and bowling issues, Archacki looked at himself in the mirror a few months ago and realized he had to make possibly the toughest decision in his young life: Withdraw from Webber International University in Babson Park Fl., the top-caliber bowling college which recruited him heavily and awarded him a scholarship.
No regrets at all.
In fact, Archacki — who was featured in last week’s column after throwing his second career 300 game — already has his second collegiate bowling journey lined up as Marian University in Indianapolis offered him a bowling and academic scholarship and he will officially sign on the dotted line in July at the Junior Gold Tournament.
“I’m so excited to start this new chapter in my life by joining an amazing group of bowlers and coaches,” he said. “It’s going to be really cool to bowl for Jordan (Gray) and Jerracah (Gray) … I can’t wait! Marian is an underrated bowling school, but they’ve been beating a lot of huge college teams lately in tournaments.”
Archacki mentioned Jerracah Gray — or, as we know her, Jerracah Heibel, one of Crawford County’s greatest young guns ever. She is Marian University’s women’s bowling coach.
Archacki nearly joined his good friend Gray at Marian University last year, but after countless hours of going back and forth on his decision, the Saegertown High School 2020 graduate chose Webber International University.
Unfortunately, not the Webber International University experience Archacki had hoped for.
Two words: Family/coaching.
If you know Archacki, then you know the red-headed kingpin is very close to his family members: father Tom and mother Ann, grandparents Al and Shirley Dunnewold, grandmother Helen Archacki and uncle Dave and aunt Cynthia Stone.
He missed them, and they missed him — and to compound the agonizing separation, there were some serious family illnesses to deal with.
“I never realized how much they (parents) cherished me until I left for three months,” he said. “I know it was the hardest three months of my parents’ life because not only was I over 1,000 miles away, but my godmother, Aunt Thea, has been battling Stage 4 breast cancer since September and my grandma Dunnewold was extremely sick and almost died in October, secrets they couldn’t tell me.
“I need to be closer to home and being by their side. I need my family to have me nearby if anything goes wrong.”
Archacki’s not-up-to-par bowling game also played a huge role into him leaving Webber — but, not at his expense. The coaches.
“They (coaches) tried to change my game a complete 180 degrees. I had never felt so lost, so clueless, and been so upset in my life. I was told numerous times I had no rev rate and couldn’t compete on tough oil patterns … yet, I made the varsity team in my first try on six or seven different patterns. I have about 450 rpm’s and throw the ball 18 miles per hour, which I think is plenty of power to compete against the big guns in the game.
“The more they talked negatively about my physical bowling ability, I lost more confidence. They completely changed my fit in my bowling balls, which caused me to lose versatility in my release and eventually injured my forearm because of how much they changed my span and pitches.”
The saying, “enough is enough,” settled in when Archacki was home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“I knew they messed me up when I came home for the Lost Lanes Thanksgiving Classic and I placed nearly last in both qualifying squads I bowled in — a tournament I’ve made match play numerous times, and in a house I call my second home and know each lane and pin deck front to back. I knew something was wrong when I bowled that tournament and another tournament in Ohio in which I absolutely sucked.
“The moment my parents and my coach (Mike Machuga) told me I looked horrible and wasn’t myself on the lanes is when I realized I need to leave Webber. In my opinion, you don’t fix what isn’t broken, and that is why I’ve bowled so well since I’ve been home, because I went back to bowling my game that has worked for years.
“I made the cut at the Lost Lanes Men’s Classic last month, been shooting 750’s in league, shot a 300 game in league and 299 in a tournament, so I’d say I’m back to my good old ways.”
Goodbye Webber International University, hello Marian University.