Bryan Borkovich announced his resignation as Maplewood’s head football coach on Friday.
Borkovich led the Tigers for 10 years and amassed a 51-51 record. His team appeared in the playoffs seven times. His best season was in 2019 when the team finished 10-1 and lost to Farrell in the Class 1A District 10 championship game.
“Most people judge coaches on a win-loss record, but while Coach Borkovich brought much success to our school over the last ten years his record will not be his lasting memory, it will be his dedication to ensuring his players were prepared for life,” according to a statement from Maplewood high school. “The time he spent with students focused around their needs, and making sure they had to tools to be successful in the classroom, be role models in school and be successful post graduation.”
This season, the Tigers went 5-5. The team lost to Cochranton 14-12 in the district semifinals.
“After a decade I just thought it was the right time to close the chapter at Maplewood. I have been blessed to coach with great coaches here and to be blessed with some great players,” Borkovich said. “It was a hard to decision to make and I’ll continue to support football here at Maplewood.”