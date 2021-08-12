STATE COLLEGE – Perhaps no position group for the Nittany Lions this year is as scrutinized as quarterback.
The position group’s depth took a dent in the offseason with the transfer of Will Levis to Kentucky. Levis’ departure left the Nittany Lions with just two quarterbacks with collegiate competition experience.
Sean Clifford, Ta’Quan Roberson, Mason Stahl and Christian Veilleux enter the 2021 season as occupants of Penn State’s quarterback room. A redshirt senior, Clifford is the elder of the group. Roberson is a redshirt sophomore, Stahl is a redshirt freshman and Veilleux is a first-year freshman.
While conversations outside of the program have centered on the collective inexperience of the group, the quartet this summer has capitalized on its time together and with first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich after not having the privilege of doing so last summer.
“I’m just excited to be in camp,” Roberson said. “Seeing everybody, being around everybody, we’re just building chemistry with the team.”
This summer’s activities have included the typical gathering at coaches’ houses for good and friendly non-football-centered competitions, copious film viewing sessions and more throwing reps that either quarterback can count.
“The typical coming together – going to coach’s house, watching a lot of film in the building, getting throws in, and repping everything hard,” Roberson said.
While Clifford and Roberson in the past experienced offseasons with the program, this year marked a first for Stahl. The walk-on joined the program in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. After missing the rite of passage last year, he’s enjoyed making up for it this year.
“Last year I didn’t get a summer,” Stahl said. “So it’s great. I missed the summer grind.”
While football-focused activities have consumed much of the group’s summer, the four made time to enjoy the brief period of downtime before the flurry of training camp and the season.
One of those activities brought the quarterbacks and their new offensive coordinator to the golf course.
“Coach Yurcich is a golfer,” Clifford said. “I’ve played golf a lot more this summer. It’s been a lot of fun. Everything connects to football, so just finding different ways to enhance your focus, thinking about different situations, and just getting out there and letting loose a little bit.”
The benefits of the golf outings, Clifford said, have been twofold.
“I think golf is a great game,” Clifford said. “It’s something you can connect with somebody. Go out there, talk, and just kind of learn more about them.”
Penn State’s quarterbacks will build upon the bond they strengthened and use the chemistry to propel the group’s success this fall. While Yurcich was unable to watch his two young quarterbacks throw this summer, he said the progress he’s seen since April is apparent.
“Growth-wise, we saw a big increase from practice one through practice 15 in the spring game, so we need to continue to see that growth,” Yurcich said. “But the maturity is there on both the young men.”
Penn State opens the 2021 season at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.