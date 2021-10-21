SAEGERTOWN — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team battled the undefeated Seneca Bobcats to a 2-1 loss on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.
The loss gave the Devils a 5-4-2 overall record and 4-2-2 Region 3 record on the season. Seneca ended undefeated both overall and in region action.
Cambridge scored first at about the 15 minute mark when Isobel Yasenchack booted one from right in front of the net. Makenzie Yanc lobbed a ball near the corner of the penalty box on a throw-in, which made its way to a waiting Yasenchack. She capitalized and gave the devils an early lead on region foe Seneca.
Seneca tied the game just before halftime when a ball took an odd bounce and glanced over the gloves of all-region goalkeeper Maddie Yanc.
In the second half the teams traded possessions near the middle of the field without either team getting a good shot on goal. With about 20 minutes remaining a Blue Devil turnover deep in their side of the field resulted in a Bobcat goal.
“We couldn’t clear the ball when we had an opportunity to and they got an unfortunate bounce in front of the keeper which made it so she was unable to handle it,” Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow said.
Facing a 2-1 deficit, Cambridge Springs made several deep runs into Seneca territory but were unable to find the back of the net. The Seneca defense held off the Devil attack for a win.
“We played awesome and the game was an absolute battle. We knew they were a good team with good ball skills and good possession, but we were prepared for it and had a game plan for it and it worked,” Bristow said. “We gave up a late goal before half and then unfortunately we couldn’t clear that ball in the second. We have pretty even teams as far as I’m concerned and there’s a good chance we’ll see them again in the playoffs.”
Seneca beat Cambridge by one goal in both meetings between the teams this season. The Bobcats won the region and its likely the two teams meet a third time in the postseason.
“When you play in regions this small it’s like every team becomes a rival,” Bristow said. “You see them twice a year and you know what they’ve got, how they play and they know how you play so it becomes somewhat of a rivalry.”
The Blue Devils have played a unique season. After opening the season on Sept. 7, they faced a two week reprieve due to COVID-19. After getting used to game-speed and battling through the region, the team is ready for some days off before the playoffs begin on Tuesday.
“I think we’ve got some nicked up players who could use a week of rest before the next game,” Bristow said. “The core of our team last year we went very deep in the playoffs and they know what it’s like and what it takes. I think we can go in with a lot of confidence.”
Last season, the Blue Devils advanced to the state semifinals and won the program’s first District 10 Championship against Seneca. Bristow likes his team’s chances over the next couple weeks if they can eliminate one thing — bad goals.
“We tend to give up one bad goal every game on a ball that shouldn’t score. It’s no individual’s fault, but it always seems to be a loose ball that the other teams picks up and gets to first and gets a shot off of it. In our last five or so games that’s happened,” Bristow said. “If we stop giving up those bad goals I have a lot of confidence in this team.”