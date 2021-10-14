SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Panthers and the Seneca Bobcats took the soccer field for a Region 3 game that could have playoff implications.
After starting hot then cooling just a little in the second half the Bobcats came away with a decisive victory in the form of a 7-2 win, proving the big cat of the night was the Bobcats.
It looked to be a pretty even matchup early on with both teams playing well defensively. No one pushed through the other’s defensive front.
That all changed five minutes in when Jack Pikiewicz decided that wasn’t how the game was going to go. He took it from midfield all the way to the house putting the Bobcats up 1-0. Pikiewicz did it again five minutes later off a pass from Conner Defazio.
Seneca didn’t look back after that, scoring an additional three goals in the half. Braden Kibbe scored two of his three on the night in the half. Lee Hoover scored his only goal of the night to take the Bobcats into halftime 5-0.
The Bobcats picked up where they left off in the second half with Kibbe completing his hat trick in the early going, taking it to 6-0.
“It’s just tough we didn’t have our starting goalie tonight. Our backup goalie got hurt last night, so we had our third-string goalie in,” Saegertown head coach Jamie Rockwell said. “He did a great job for us. With the small number of kids I have on the field whenever you lose a player and you have to make adjustments, then you’re putting people in new positions, it’s a chain reaction.
“When they are all playing in their normal positions they are starting to gel. They are learning from each other. They mesh well and have good chemistry. But when you have to pull a midfielder and put them in goal, then put someone else at midfield and someone else at defense, it takes a little bit of the game. We started off slow tonight.”
Saegertown didn’t roll over as many would in a similar situation. Keeping the pressure on the Bobcats, the Panthers scored two goals. Daniel Tregubov and Anthony Hernandez each added one to make the score 6-2.
Seneca’s Adam Wright ended the Panther’s hope for a comeback scoring off a beautiful pass from Logan Kibbie, final score of 7-2.
In the end, the Bobcats’ defense was too much for a depleted Panthers team.
“We work on defense most of the time. We are a defensive team,” Seneca head coach Jay Pikiwicz said. “Our possession really comes from the defense we build from them.”
The Panthers were coming off a hard-fought 3-0 loss to Girard on Tuesday.
“People were trying to figure out what people were supposed to be doing, where they were supposed to be playing,” Rockwell said. “We weren’t really playing the game we should play.”
Next up for the Panthers is Iroquois on Friday, whom they beat last week.
“I’m expecting them to want some redemption for us beating them last week. It was a physical game (last game against Iroquois), it’ll be a tight game, they have some good players, we just have to go out and play our game,” Rockwell said. “We were short a couple of players that night, so hopefully, we will have a better chance this game.
“We only have two games left, we need to obviously win both of them. They both should be competitive games we should definitely be in. We are home on Friday and away on Tuesday. I think right now we are on the bubble to make the playoffs. We need to keep winning and I think we’ll do ok. And keep everyone healthy.”