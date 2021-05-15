SAEGERTOWN — Cambridge Springs won a pitchers duel 1-0 at Betram Field against Saegertown on Friday in Region 2 softball.
Blue Devil pitcher Hailee Rodgers and Panther pitcher Mikaila Obenrader combined for 24 strikeouts and three hits allowed over seven innings.
Cambridge scored the only run of the game when Aly Acosta-Reyes scored in the sixth inning. She was walked before stealing second and third base. A Taylor Smith sacrifice fly brought her in to score.
Smith also had Spa’s lone hit of the day.
Saegertown’s Rhiannon Paris and Obenrader each had a hit in the loss.
Cambridge’s win gives them a 8-2 overall record. They are now 6-2 in the region.
Saegertown dropped to 9-2 overall and in region play.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Verbanac 4-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-0-0, Reyes 2-1-0-0, Smith 2-0-1-1, Rodgers 3-0-0-0, Findlay, 2-0-0-0, Lewis 3-0-0-0, Gill 3-0-0-0, Dragosavac 2-0-0-0, Boylan 0-0-0-0. Totals 25-1-1-1.
SAEGERTOWN (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Paris 3-0-1-0, Stafford 3-0-0-0, Arblaster 3-0-0-0, Obenrader 1-0-1-0, Jones 0-0-0-0, Diesing 2-0-0-0, Smith 2-0-0-0, Kirdahy 2-0-0-0, Triola 2-0-0-0, Mook 1-0-0-0, Thompson 1-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-2-0.
Cambridge Springs 000 001 0 — 11
Saegertown 000000 0 — 02
BATTING
2B: S — Obenrader.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) CS — Rodgers W 7-2-0-0-3-14; S — Obenrader L 7-1-1-1-3-10.
Records: Cambridge Springs 8-2; Saegertown 9-2.
Bears stay unbeaten
NORTH EAST — The Union City softball team kept up its undefeated season with a 6-1 win against North East in a non-region softball game on Friday.
Kam Gates-Bowersox and Sydney Gilbert each had a triple for the Bears while Cathryn Reynolds and Cyaira Zielinski each had a double.
Abby Tingley pitched all seven innings. She allowed nine hits and struck out 15 batters.
Union City is now 15-0 on the season and is still ranked first in the state in class 2A by Maxpreps.
UNION CITY (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Zielinski 4-1-2-1, Tingley 1-0-0-0, E. Reynolds 2-2-1-0, Gilbert 2-0-1-2, C. Zielinski 4-1-1-1, C. Reynolds 4-1-1-1, Higley 4-0-1-1, Magee 4-0-0-0, Gates-Bowersox 3-1-2-0. Totals 28-6-9-6.
NORTH EAST (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Prather 4-0-3-0, Blakeslee 3-1-3-0, Jones 4-0-1-1, Ma. Shafer 3-0-0-0, Stetson 3-0-0-0, Svetz 3-0-1-0, Mi. Shafer 3-0-1-0, Kemmet 3-0-0-0, Coletta 2-0-0-0, Cozzens 1-0-0-0. Totals 29-1-9-1.
Union City 003 0030— 6 9 0
North East 000 0010— 1 9 4
BATTING
2B: UC — C. Reynolds, C. Zielinski; NE — Jones, Blakeslee.
3B: UC — Gates-Bowersox, Gilbert.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) UC — Tingley W 7-9-1-1-0-15; NE — Prather L 7-9-6-3-3-5.
Records: Union City 15-0; North East 10-5.
Baseball
‘Dogs lose in walk-off
GREENVILLE — Meadville lost to Greenville in Region 2 baseball 11-10 on a walkoff in the bottom of the seventh on Friday.
The teams traded the lead throughout the game. Entering the seventh inning down 6-9, the Bulldogs put up four runs to take the lead. The Trojans answered with two runs of their own to win the game.
Jordan Young and Gavin Beck each had two hits and a double in the game. Brighton Anderson turned in a triple.
On the mound, Caden Holeva is credited with the loss. He allowed one run off of four hits with three strikeouts.
Meadville dropped to 5-9 overall and 5-7 in region action.
MEADVILLE (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 4-1-1-3, Kliest 1-0-1-0, Tartaglione 5-1-1-0, Walker 4-1-1-0, Young 3-1-2-1, Holeva 3-0-0-0, Smith 4-1-1-0, Beck 3-3-2-1, Johnson 2-1-2-2, Blood 2-1-1-1. Totals 31-10-12-8.
GREENVILLE (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Reeves 4-4-2-1, Byler 4-2-0-0, Richardson 3-1-1-2, Stubert 4-1-2-1, Strauser 5-1-3-4, Loutzenhiser 3-0-0-0, Buckley 1-0-0-0, Sasala 3-0-1-0, Porter 2-1-0-1, Ickes 1-1-0-1. Totals 30-11-9-10.
Meadville 113 010 4 — 10 12 4
Greenville 400 320 2 — 11 9 1
BATTING
2B: M — Beck, Young; G — Reeves, Stubert.
3B: M — Anderson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) M — Holeva L 1/3-1-4-1-5-3, Johnson 3 1/3-2-5-4-5-8, Walker 2 1/3-6-2-2-0-3; G — Stubert W 6-11-6-5-3-6, Hayne 1/3-1-4-3-3-0, Hedderick 1/3-0-0-0-0-0.
Records: Meadville 5-9; Greenville 5-9.
Panthers win 17-7
SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown took down Union City 17-7 in Region 3 baseball on Friday.
The Panthers scored 13 runs in the first three innings to ease passed the Bears.
Zach Balog, Dustin Nearhoof and Dylan Flinchbaugh all hit a double in the win. Mook drove in three runs and Flinchbaugh drove in two.
Foxx Mook got the win on the mound for Saegertown.
With the win, Saegertown is now 11-4 on the season and is scheduled to play Union City again on Tuesday.
UNION CITY (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kent 3-3-2-0, Reed 3-2-0-0, Uber 2-0-0-1, Brayer 4-1-3-3, McCaslin 3-0-0-1, Benett 4-0-0-0, Magee 3-0-1-0, Lowther 2-0-0-1, Post 2-1-0-0. Totals 26-7-6-6.
SAEGERTOWN (17)
(AB-R-H-BI) Reagle 2-2-1-0, Nearhood 2-5-1-0, Shaffer 4-3-2-2, Shaw 1-0-0-0, Balog 3-3-2-3, Joe 0-0-0-1, Flinchbaugh 1-0-1-2, Caldwell 2-1-1-1, Grundy 1-0-0-0, Hernandez 3-0-1-3, Mook 3-0-0-1, Wright 2-0-0-0, Davison 1-0-0-0, Young 3-3-2-0. Totals 28-17-11-13.
Union City 310 102 x — 7 6 5
Saegertown 355 103 x — 17 11 4
BATTING
2B: S — Balog, Nearhoof, Flinchbaugh.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) UC — Reed L 1/3-0-5-5-5-1, McCaslin 2-7-8-3-1-0, Magee 1/3-0-0-0-2-0, Uber 2-3-4-1-1-3, Kent 1/3-1-0-0-0-0; S — Mook W 1 1/3-0-1-0-1-2, Balog 1-3-2-1-2-0, Davison 3-3-4-1-4-4.
Records: Union City 3-11; Saegertown 11-4.