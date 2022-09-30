CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs football team took control of the second half against PENNCREST rival Saegertown 41-19 on Friday.
"Backyard brawl No. 2 down in the books," said Cambridge Springs head coach Nate Liberty. "Great to get the win. Proud of these boys. I wanna say our halftime adjustments with our coaches and how they went in, got on the board, every one of our coaches came out with a game plan in the second half. I love my coaches. They did one heck of a job making halftime adjustments. That's how you know when coaches are good and that's what we did. The players executed it."
After the Blue Devils scored the first two touchdowns of the game, the Panthers responded with two touchdowns in the second quarter. The Panthers missed one of the extra point attempts, so the Blue Devils went into the locker room with a one-point lead.
The Panthers failed to move the chains on their first possession in the second half. Kaiden Boozer then blocked the punt and Preston Gorton returned it 37 yards for a touchdown. On the Panthers' next possession, Brandon Webster returned an interception 26 yards to the endzone. A little over two minutes into the second half, the Blue Devils were up 27-13.
"It was huge," Liberty said. "Big bad Boozer again. Preston getting that one, not going down... It was huge. Loved it."
The Panthers pulled within one possession after quarterback Sully Zirkle scored from one yard out. The Panthers were down 27-19 with 8:37 left to play.
However, immediately after Zirkle's touchdown, Brett Kania bobbled Hank Shaffer's squib kick and returned it 71 yards to put it back to a two-possession game.
After the Panthers turned it over on downs, Van Jones scored from 16 yards out to seal the win for the Blue Devils.
Brett Kania led the Blue Devils with 40 rushing yards while Van Jones added 37 yards. Quarterback Morgan Applebee finished 5-of-6 with 66 passing yards and a touchdown. Bryce Kania and Preston Gorton each recorded first-half touchdown receptions. Gorton scored on a trick-play pass from Brett Kania.
"Everyone's kicking butt," Liberty said. "We didn't give up. We didn't quit. It was awesome."
Luke Young and Reese Wilkinson led the Panthers with 65 rushing yards each. Young gave the Blue Devils' defense fits after Zirkle kept tossing the ball to him the first half. Young wasn't much of factor in the second half as the Blue Devils' defense adjusted.
"Luke is a very hard runner and a good athlete all around," said Saegertown head coach Jim Wolfgang. "He had a great first half."
With the win, the Blue Devils move to 4-2 overall with a 3-1 mark in Region 1 play. They will go on the road to take on Lakeview next Friday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers are now 1-5 overall with an 0-5 record in region competition. They will go on the road to take on Eisenhower on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. for a non-region matchup.
"I gotta go back and watch film and see where it went wrong," Wolfgang said. "Even if it was a couple of big plays."
"The two plays, it was like quicksand, we couldn't get out of our own way," Wolfgang continued. "Back to film, back to practice and get ready for next week."
Saegertown 0 13 0 6 — 19
Cambridge Springs 7 7 13 14 — 41
First Quarter
CS — Bryce Kania 20 yard pass from Morgan Applebee (Xp good).
CS — Preston Gorton 20 yard pass from Brett Kania (Xp good).
Second Quarter
S — Reese Wilkinson 22 yard run (Xp good).
S — Luke Young 6 yard run (Xp no good).
Third Quarter
CS — Preston Gorton 37 yard return on blocked punt (Xp good).
CS — Brandon Gorton 37 yard interception return (Xp no good).
Fourth Quarter
S — Sully Zirkle 1 yard run (Xp no good).
CS — Brett Kania 71 yard kickoff return (Xp good).
CS — Van Jones 16 yard run (Xp good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: S — Wilkinson 8-65, Young 9-65, Zirkle 15-47, Shartle 10-37, Shaffer 1-8; CS — Brett Kania 14-40, Jones 7-37, Applebee 2-12, Counasse 2-7, J. Gorton 4-2.
PASSING: S — Young 1-1 8 yards, Zirkle 1-9 6 yards, 1 int; CS — Applebee 5-6 66 yards, 1 td, Brett Kania 1-1 20 yards, 1 td.
RECEIVING: S — Shaffer 1-8, Wilkinson 1-6; CS — Bryce Kania 3-37, Counasse 1-25, P. Gorton 1-20, J. Gorton 1-4.
Records: Saegertown 1-5; Cambridge Springs 4-2.
