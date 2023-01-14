CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — It was a tale of two halves for the Cambridge Springs boys basketball team.
In a first half plagued by turnovers, the Blue Devils were only up five points at halftime. Then, the Blue Devils flipped the switch in the third quarter in a 68-40 win against Conneaut in a non-region matchup on Friday at the Devils Den.
"We didn't take care of the basketball in the first half and I thought we did a much better job of taking care of the basketball, running the offense and getting the ball moving around without throwing the ball out," said Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro. "We had a ton of turnovers in the first half compared to the second half."
After Ethan Counasse and Connor Perrye traded baskets to begin the second half, the Blue Devils took control of the game by going on a 17-0 run. The run was ignited by Josh Reisenauer, who scored seven consecutive points to give the Blue Devils a 37-25 lead.
Besides Reisenauer, other Blue Devils played a part in the run as well. After Owen Riley scored following a steal, Parker Schmidt made a shot in the post to expand the Blue Devils' lead to 18. After Schmidt and Reisenauer made back-to-back baskets, the Eagles stopped the bleeding after Bradley Fuhrer banked in a jumper. A 3-pointer by Reisenauer and a lay up by Schmidt concluded a third quarter in which the Blue Devils led 52-29.
"Our team defense fell through on us," said Conneaut head coach Derek Thomas. "We need to get in the gym again. We need to start working on our team defense, helping each other out. We just need to work on our on-ball defense also."
The Blue Devils outscored the Eagles 24-6 in the third quarter and Reisenauer was responsible for 12 of those points.
"Josh is always a spark for us and continues to ignite us," Leandro said.
After being down 18-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Eagles managed to make it a closer game going into halftime. At one point, the Eagles were down by 11, but they trimmed the lead after Shakiir Jordan and Alex Brady converted on back-to-back shots to end the half.
"First half, we played competitive," Thomas said. "We did what we wanted to do, wanted to mix it up a bit. In the second half, we lost it mentally on ourselves. We really struggled there."
Reisenauer scored a game-high 22 points and added 13 rebounds. Schmidt contributed 18 points and six rebounds. Riley also ended the night in double figures with 12 points. Riley earned three steals. The Blue Devils scored 19 points off of offensive rebounds.
"It was pretty balanced scoring I thought all over the board" Leandro said. "That's the nicest thing about this team is they're very unselfish and that's what takes us to the next level."
Brady led the Eagles with 14 points. Brady converted on a pair of 3-pointers and went 4-4 at the free-throw line. Jordan contributed 10 points on five made shots from the field while Perrye registered nine points.
Conneaut is now 3-8 and will host Greenville today at 2:30 p.m. in another non-region matchup. The Eagles will begin Region 6 play when they host Corry on Tuesday.
Cambridge improves to 7-4 and will return to Region 3 play on Tuesday on the road against Union City at 7 p.m.
Conneaut (40)
Brady 4 4-4 14, Jordan 5 0-3 10, Perrye 4 0-0 9, Tyson 1 0-0 3, Fuhrer 1 0-0 2, Shelatz 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 4-7 40.
Cambridge Springs (68)
Reisenauer 8 3-8 22, Schmidt 8 1-2 18, Riley 5 1-1 12, Counasse 2 1-2 5, Troutman 1 1-3 3, Brown 1 0-0 2, Thayer 1 0-0 2, Mazzadra 1 0-0 2, Campbell 1 0-0 2.
Totals 29 7-16 68.
Conneaut ;9;14;6;11;—;40
Cambridge Springs;18;10;24;16;—;68
3-point goals: Conneaut — Brady 2, Perrye, Tyson; Cambridge Springs — Reisenauer, Schmidt, Riley.
Records: Conneaut 3-8, 0-0 Region 6; Cambridge Springs 7-4, 3-0 Region 3.
