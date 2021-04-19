GIRARD — The Cambridge Springs softball team scored 11 runs in five innings to secure an 11-0 mercy rule win against Girard in a non-region matchup on Saturday.
After holding a slim 1-0 lead after two innings, the Blue Devils exploded for ten runs in three innings to blank the Yellowjackets.
Hailee Rodgers allowed one hit in the shutout on the mound. She threw three strikeouts and walked zero batters.
Paige Verbanac went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs in the win. Kylee Miller drove in two RBIs and hit 1-for-3 at the plate with one run.
Tori Williams had the only hit for Girard.
Spa advanced to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 3 while Girard dropped to 4-4.
Cambridge Springs (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Verbanac 3-3-3-3, Miller 3-1-1-2, Lewis 2-0-0-0, Smith 4-0-1-2, Findlay 3-1-1-0, Rodgers 3-0-2-1, Dragosavac 2-0-1-0, Acosta-Reyers 3-1-0-0, Schultz 1-2-1-0, Boylan 1-2-0-1, Goetz 0-1-0-0, Cole 0-0-0-0, DuPont 1-0-0-0. Totals 26-11-10-6.
Girard (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) McDonald 2-0-0-0, To Williams 2-0-1-0, Kolian 2-0-0-0, Ta Williams 2-0-0-0, Simmons 2-0-0-0, Adams 2-0-0-0, Fidler 1-0-0-0, Serrano 1-0-0-0, Balko 0-0-0-0. Totals 16-0-1-0.
Cambridge Springs 014 4x x — 11 10 0
Girard 000 00x x — 0 1 4
PITCHING:
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) Cambridge Springs —Rodgers W 5-1-0-0-0-0. Girard — To. Williams L 4-7-7-7-2-1. Balko 1-3-4-4-1-0
Records: Cambridge Springs 5-1; Girard 4-4.
Boys volleyball
Eagles bury Bison in 3 sets
WATERFORD — Conneaut swept Fort Leboeuf (25-17, 25-16, 25-20) to earn its second win of the season on Saturday.
Josh Anderson led the Eagles (2-6) with 11 kills and five ace while Evan Alsdorf had six kills and five aces. Nick Fidauza and Nolan Rados each had five kills
Carter Osborn dished 27 assists in the win.
For the Bison (1-4), Tucker Barnett had 10 assists and Tim Root had five kills.
Boys lacrosse
Six-goal rally powers ‘Dogs
FREEPORT—Meadville closed out Freeport by scoring six unanswered goals in an 11-2 win Saturday at Freeport in non-conference boys lacrosse.
The Bulldogs have won three straight. Michael Mahoney netted four goals. Andy Hauser opened the scoring for Meadville (5-2) and finished with two goals and two assists. Sam Burchard and Jonny English each had a pair of goals.
Justin Agnew recovered nine ground balls. Andrew Derlink handed out three assists.
Timmy Plyler filled the stat sheet with a goal, an assist and four ground balls. Bricen Jones made six saves and picked up the win in net.
Meadville returns to action Monday for a District 10 clash with Cathedral Prep.