Despite making it to the PIAA state tournament last season, Cambridge Springs boys basketball Becky Leandro wasn’t completely satisfied with how the season went.
One of Leandro’s goals for her team this season is to limit their turnovers, something that plagued them last season. The Blue Devils fell 47-44 to Ridgway in the first round of the Class 2A tournament, but turnovers piled up during that game.
“Last year we had some issues taking care of the basketball,” Leandro said. “I think we averaged over 20 turnovers a game and if we can break that path, I think we’ll be sitting in a pretty good spot. That’s what I hope to accomplish this year, take care of the ball better and value each possession more.”
Along with limiting turnovers, Leandro will also be tasked with replacing three seniors from last year’s team: Nathan Held, Hunter Spaid and Jackson Mumford. Held was the co-Region 2 player of the year after averaging 14.4 points last season.
“We have big shoes to fill with the loss of Hunter, Jack and Nate,” Leandro said. “If we can fill those spots, I think we’ll be okay. We’ve had a lot of competitive practices where a lot of kids are trying to earn their roles and their spots and that’s the best I can hope for at this point.”
“I think replacing Hunter at the point guard spot is incremental and crucial to the success of our team,” Leandro continued. “Nate was a huge player and a great player, but I think our point guard was underrated all year long and he took care of the basketball and got it to Nate and I think the number one spot we have to replace is that point guard spot.”
Someone who could fill the role the 6-foot 5-inch Held provided for the Blue Devils last year is Parker Schmidt. Schmidt stands at 6-feet-4 inches and is entering his junior season.
“Parker came through in the playoff round for us, he really stepped his game up,” Leandro said. “I’m looking for him to continue that same dominance inside the paint and rebounding and putting the ball back in the hole.”
As for replacing Spaid, the Blue Devils are returning two senior guards in Josh Reisenauer and Ethan Counasse. Aside from Schmidt, Reisenauer and Counasse, the Blue Devils are also returning a lot of experience. Some of the other returnees include Brady Campbell, Owen Riley and Ben Lieb.
While the Blue Devils are an overall experienced team, there will also be some new faces. Of the 19 players on this season’s squad, only nine of them are returning from last year. Leandro thinks two newcomers, Tyler Troutman and Tristen Mazzadra, could have an immediate impact on the team.
“Half my team is brand new,” Leandro said. “We have a big squad this year. I have 10 new players and nine returning players. Those nine players are doing a nice job in leading the team so far at practice.”
This season, Cambridge will play in Region 3 along with Cochranton, Youngsville, Eisenhower, Maplewood, Saegertown and Union City. Leandro expects the region to be tough, but thinks the team will be prepared for it because of its tough non-region schedule.
“All of games in December are pretty competitive,” Leandro said. “We’re getting to Brookville and North East. We’re getting some pretty good teams to play first out of the gates and I think we’ll be ready for the region come January 2nd.”
