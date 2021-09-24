SAEGERTOWN — The high school girls soccer season began about three weeks ago, but the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils have only played two games.
A two-week COVID-19 shutdown of Cambridge Springs Junior/Senior High School forced the team to the sidelines. Despite not playing since Sept. 7, the Blue Devils shook the rust off to beat Maplewood 3-0 on Thursday in a Region 3 matchup.
“We absolutely had some rust to shake off. We haven’t played a game in two and a half weeks. We played one game before today while all our competition has played five, six, seven or so games,” Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow said. “There is a mental and physical toughness you develop from playing. We are fortunate that everyones healthy, but I was concerned about intensity tonight.”
For the first 15 minutes, neither team made a deep run to the opposing end of the field.
“Early on we did a lot of passing the ball to the other team,” Bristow said. “We weren’t quite tuned into game speed.”
Once the Blue Devils got accustomed to playing again, they started firing.
Junior midfielder Makenzie Yanc drilled a ball just above the head of Maplewood’s goalkeeper to break the game open.
Cambridge held onto the 1-0 lead into halftime. At the break, Cambridge outshot Maplewood 14-2.
Yanc scored a second goal when she cut off a pass from a Tiger defender back to the keeper. Her shot found the back of the net and put the Devils up 2-0.
Defensively, Cambridge was solid when it needed to be, but it didn’t need to be very often. The Devils dominated possession for most of the game.
“As the game wore on we had a wind advantage and we were able to keep the ball in their end for most of the game,” Bristow said. “That’s what we’re after, a possession game.”
On the other side, Maplewood head coach Ted Eriksen wasn’t pleased with his team’s ability to keep the ball out of his team’s end.
“In the back end we were strong. We just have some work to do on making the transition,” Eriksen said. “We played too many balls into their defense and it came right back at us too quick.”
Morgan Harris, off an assist by Paisley Mangold, added a third goal to Cambridge’s total late in the game when she converted from a tough angle.
For the Tigers, Eriksen said there were great individuals performances, but as a team they need to improve.
“Andrea Palotas amazed me on defense today, she held up really well. Madyson Banik did a good job. Our sweeper Jordyn (Ploski) did a good job and our goalkeeper (Natalie Slagle) always does a good job,” Eriksen said. “I’m happy with part of the game, but there are things we need to keep working at.”
Maplewood is now 3-4-1 overall. In the region, they are 1-2-0. The Tigers host Meadville on Saturday in a non-region game.
“Cambridge always gives us a good game. It’s always competitive and we’ve developed a nice rivalry with them, though they’ve been winning it recently,” Eriksen said. “We’ll see next time we play them. They did a very nice job today.”
Cambridge moves to 2-0-0 overall and 1-0-0 in region play. The Devils play on Saturday against Eisenhower.
“I give Maplewood a lot of credit for switching things around on their schedule so we could have this make up game and I appreciate that. They played hard, but eventually we were able to take control,” Bristow said. “We played well for the circumstance and having been off so long. There’s a lot of little things we need to keep working on with ball possession and cutting down on turnovers.”