CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls volleyball team swept Region 2 opponent Eisenhower 3-0 (25-18, 25-6, 25-11) on Thursday night at the Devils Den.
The Lady Blue Devils have earned three wins in three days after defeating Tidioute Community Charter School and Youngsville on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Blue Devils are also currently riding a four-game winning streak that has improved their record to 8-4 on the season.
“It was good,” said Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner. “We passed well. It was an all-around team effort. They played well. That’s what I was telling them in the locker room. All three nights, we had to play: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday was a long trip and this week, they came together as a team and they played together as a team.”
The first set was the closest one of the night and set the tone for the Lady Blue Devils in the following sets. The opening set started with each team gaining five points. However, the Blue Devils rattled off five unanswered points to go up 10-5. The Lady Knights scored the next three points to pull within two, but that was as close as they got the rest of the way. The Lady Blue Devils secured five consecutive points to lead by seven. The Lady Knights weren’t able to generate another run as each team scored 10 points to end the set. Up 23-18, Cambridge scored the final two points to take a 1-0 set lead.
“We had a few serving errors, passing errors, we had a little bit of errors together, but they come out of it,” Turner said. “I wasn’t too concerned about it. They’ve been working together real well. Very pleased with how they’ve been coming together and working together. Their talking has picked up a ton.”
The second set was the most dominant of the night for the Lady Blue Devils as they only gave up six points. Cambridge started the set by scoring the first five points thanks to kills by Sydney Zilhaver, Maddie Dragosavac and Payton Leandro and a pair of hitting errors by the Knights. After the Knights scored their first point, the Blue Devils responded with another five points. The Lady Blue Devils stayed consistent for the rest of the set as they ended things on a 15-5 run to take a two-set lead.
The third set wasn’t as dominant as the last one, but the Blue Devils still had very little issues in putting the Knights away. The two teams started off the set by trading points to a 7-7 tie. From there, the Lady Blue Devils took back control as they scored six unanswered points. After the Lady Knights notched back-to-back points to pull within four, the Lady Blue Devils only allowed their opposition to gain two points the rest of the way. A kill by Zilhaver gave Cambridge its 25th point to complete the sweep.
“Our serving was how we did it,” Turner said. “Quite a few girls had aces. Just making them move to try to pass the ball. It had a lot to do with our serving.”
Claire Mumford led the team with 12 kills while Brooke Eldred and Leandro contributed eight and six, respectively. Defensively, Emily Boylan led the way with 12 digs while Audrey Bullock and Kylee Miller added 11 and 7, respectively. Overall, Miller led the Lady Blue Devils with 13 service points while Bullock earned 10 and Mumford finished with seven. Kenda Boozer paced the offense with 30 assists.
In addition to sweeping the Knights, Cambridge also had a pink out game on Thursday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to Turner, the team’s two seniors, Boylan and Dragosavac, came up with the idea of having the pink out. During Thursday’s game, the players and the coaches wore pink shirts.
“It was fun,” Turner said. “It was our seniors that mentioned it and I said ‘I have no problem with that at all.’ The girls put it all together and I know our one senior did a lot of work right after school to get everything together and our one coach helped out too. It was good. I don’t know what we collected or anything, but it was good.”
Cambridge will participate in the Maplewood Tournament on Saturday. After the tournament, the Blue Devils have two games left in the regular season. They will play at Maplewood on Tuesday before concluding their season with a home game against Erie First Christian.
“We’re doing well, but there’s always room for improvement,” Turner said. “Always.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.