CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils and the Eisenhower Lady Knights met up for a Region 2 girls volleyball match on Tuesday at the Devils Den.
The Blue Devils won in straight sets, (27-25), (25-16), (25-21).
After a bout with COVID-19, the Devils are currently in the middle of a three-game in three days stretch, trying to make up for lost time. Cambridge defeated Tidioute Charter on Monday and will play Cochranton today.
The win wasn’t as smooth as the score would suggest, however. The first set was back and forth between the Blue Devils and the Lady Knights, with both teams not being able to take control of the lead. The Blue Devils struggled with unforced errors and communications issues.
Sophomore Claire Mumford saved the Blue Devils from themselves with two big kills down the stretch. Mumford ended the day leading the Blue Devils in kills with seven.
“Not moving, not talking. As simple as that. First game same way. In the second game, we started moving, started talking,” Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner said. “We struggled serving tonight with too many long balls. We have to knock that off. A win is a win.”
As Coach Turner mentioned, the second game was a different story for the Blue Devils. Seniors Taylor Smith and Abbie Schultz showing their chemistry from years of playing together. Schultz finished the day with 15 assists, as well as three kills. Smith knocked in four kills off of Schulz’s setups.
Freshman Peyton Leandro showed the future is in good hands with her fierce serve. She had twelve service points to lead the team, many of which came in the second game.
In the third set, the Blue Devils started strong but let the Lady Knights back in it with some of the same mistakes that plagued them in the first game.
Coach Turner said it comes down to communication.
“More time and more playing. Hopefully, they get talking more. We don’t talk enough and we have to start talking. A lot of balls that first game we were flat-footed, not ready for it, not ready to play and it showed. In the second game, we were talking and we were moving. We were having fun and it showed.
“The third game started off like that then we slacked off and came back. We have to be more consistent. That’s our problem right now. Hopefully the more playing we get in and the more practicing we get, we will come around. But right now we do what we can do (and) we have Cochranton tomorrow night.”
Lillian Smyth and Mikenzie Miller led the defense for the Lady Knights with four blocks each. Rayna Hultman had four kills and Paige Edwards had two kills along with five aces.
The Blue Devil’s Mumford ended with seven kills, five digs, and seven service points. Smith had four kills and five digs while Abbie Schultz recorded three kills and fifteen assists.