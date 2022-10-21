CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls volleyball team swept Region 2 opponent Erie First Christian 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-23) on Thursday at the Devils Den in its final regular season game.
Even though the Blue Devils won in three sets, the Eagles didn’t make it easy on them. However, Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner acknowledged that his team played better coming off a three-set loss to Maplewood on Tuesday.
“A lot better than Tuesday,” Turner said. “We passed the ball a lot better. We need to talk more and all that, but overall I was pleased.”
The first set started with the two teams trading points until it was deadlocked at 10. Then, the errors started to pile up for the Eagles, which caused the Blue Devils to score six consecutive points. The Lady Blue Devils had no problem finishing off the Lady Eagles for the rest of the set as they went on a 9-6 run to take a one-set lead.
The second set began with each team securing two points. However, the Eagles opened up a 10-3 lead after the Blue Devils committed a few errors. From there, the Blue Devils scored four unanswered points after the errors started to pile up for the Eagles. The Lady Blue Devils kept clawing their way back in the set, eventually taking a 15-14 lead. The Blue Devils didn’t relinquish that lead, but the set remained close for the rest of the way. With Cambridge up 24-22, Audrey Bullock clinched the set for the Blue Devils with a kill to give her team a 2-0 lead.
“Little more concentration on our passes,” said Turner on how his team was able to make a comeback during the second set. “Little more concentration on our serves. They started talking a little bit more.”
The third and final set went in Cambridge’s favor, but Erie First did not go down quietly. The two teams kept things close throughout the entire set. Towards the end of the set, the two teams were tied at 20 until a Blue Devils’ hitting error put the Eagles up one. However, a pair of kills by Maddie Dragosavac put the lead in favor of the Blue Devils. The Eagles responded with two points to go up 23-22. Those were the final points Erie First recorded as Cambridge secured the final three points to win by two. A pair of hitting errors by the Eagles made the score 24-23 in favor of the Blue Devils. Then, a block by Brooke Eldred completed the sweep for the Blue Devils.
“They just kept playing,” Turner said. “Like I said, our passes went south. They passed the ball well and we were able to use our hitters.”
Claire Mumford led the team with 11 kills while Eldred and Bullock contributed eight and seven, respectively. Defensively, Emily Boylan led the way with 15 digs while Dragosavac and Bullock added 10 and seven, respectively. Kylee Miller dished 15 assists while Kenda Boozer passed for 11. Overall, Boylan led the team with 12 service points while Mumford earned nine and Payton Leandro finished with seven.
With the win, Cambridge ends the regular season campaign with an overall record of 9-5 with the same mark in region play. The Blue Devils finished third in Region 2 with only Cochranton and Maplewood ahead of them.
Next up for the Blue Devils is the District 10 1A playoffs, which start next week.
Heading into the playoffs, Turner’s squad is feeling confident, especially after ending the regular season in the win column.
“Hopefully we’ll show a little bit more than what we’re showing right now,” Turner said. “I do believe as long as they come together and stay together and not be separate, we’ll be fine.”
