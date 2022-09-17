CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A week removed from its win over PENNCREST rival Maplewood, the Cambridge Springs football team suffered a 46-6 loss to Region 1 opponent Reynolds on Friday night.
"Very, very bad," said Cambridge Springs head coach Nate Liberty on the team's performance. "We gotta regroup, keep fighting."
The Blue Devils had to play catchup from the start. On the first play from scrimmage, Raiders quarterback Brayden McCloskey handed it off to Haydin McLaughlin, who proceeded to take it 71 yards to the end zone.
"We just didn't come out ready to play," Liberty said. "Just didn't come out ready to play. Somehow, some way we gotta start coming out ready to play."
At about the halfway point of the first quarter, the Blue Devils' offense was at around midfield when Morgan Applebee's pass was intercepted by Andrew McCloskey. McCloskey took the ball 53 yards to make it 12-0 Raiders.
After a Blue Devils drive that resulted in a turnover on downs, the Raiders offense capitalized again as Jalen Wagner scored from one yard out to make it 19-0 with 24 seconds left in the quarter.
The Raiders momentum carried into the second quarter as McCloskey found McLaughlin on a flea flicker for 65 yards to expand their lead to 25-0.
After another Blue Devils turnover, McCloskey got things going with his feet as he scored from three yards out to make it 31-0 with 1:03 left in the half.
Overall, McCloskey only completed three passes, but still accumulated 150 yards through the air.
"We always tease Brayden that he's always awful, but he does a really nice job," said Reynolds head coach Joshua Mull. "He's really a leader out on the field. We put him in a situation where he can take a look at what the defense is giving us and he even audibled a couple times tonight for us and did a really nice job. He throws a nice ball."
The Blue Devils got on the board to open the third quarter after Applebee found Tristen Mazzadra for a one-yard score. It was the only score of the night for the Blue Devils, but they had more chances to add on in the second half.
After the Raiders turned it over on downs, the Blue Devils gave it right back after a fumble. The fumble was one of four turnovers committed by the Blue Devils.
A play later, Ethan Counassee earned an interception deep in Blue Devils territory. However, the Blue Devils were not able to advance the ball and the drive resulted in a safety by the Raiders.
The ensuing drive ended with a 44-yard touchdown by Wagner to make the score 40-6 with eight seconds left in the quarter.
Wagner finished with 202 rushing yards on 22 carries to go along with the two touchdowns.
"Jalen Wagner runs really hard," Mull said. "He's a great athlete. He really gets after it. I really hope that some college coaches start ringing his phone because I think he's super talented. He works hard and he wants to do well."
After Friday's game, the Raiders are 3-1 overall and tied for first place in Region 1 with a 2-0 record. As for the Blue Devils, they are 2-2 overall and 2-1 in region play.
The Blue Devils will host a non-region team in Iroquois next Friday at 7 p.m.
"We gotta take a gut check with ourselves in the mirror, regroup and get Blue Devil pride back," Liberty said.
Reynolds 19 12 9 6 — 46
Cambridge Springs 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
R — Haydin McLaughlin 79 yard run (Xp no good).
R — Andrew McCloskey 53 yard interception return (2 point conversion failed).
R — Jalen Wagner 1 yard run (Xp point good).
Second Quarter
R — Haydin McLaughlin 65 yard pass from Brayden McCloskey (Xp no good).
R — Brayden McCloskey 3 yard run (Xp no good).
Third Quarter
CS — Tristen Mazzadra 1 yard pass from Morgan Applebee (Xp no good).
R — Safety
R — Jalen Wagner 44 yard touchdown run (Xp good).
Fourth Quarter
R — Vito Gentile 5 yard run (Xp no good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: R — Wagner 22-202, McLaughlin 2-78, Gentile 4-23, A. McCloskey 1-14, Minjarez 1-4, Reichard 1-(-3); CS — Jones 11-28, Brett Kania 4-17, Applebee 4-(-1).
PASSING: R — B. McCloskey 3-9 150 yards 1 td, 1 int; CS — Applebee 11-22 135 yards, 1 td, 2 ints, Brett Kania 1-1, 48 yards.
RECEIVING: R — McLaughlin 1-65, Blackburn 1-45, Gentile 1-40; CS — Counasse 3-72, Tristen Mazzadra 3-55, Bryce Kania 1-20, Jones 4-19, P. Gorton 1-17.
Records: Reynolds 3-1; Cambridge Springs 2-2.
