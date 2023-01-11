RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team used a fast start en route to a 50-18 win over PENNCREST rival Maplewood on Tuesday.
After the Blue Devils won the opening tip, Josh Reisenauer immediately got to the basket for the first two points of the game. The Blue Devils kept pouring it on from there as they took advantage of Tigers' turnovers. After Reisenauer, Ethan Counasse and Owen Riley each scored two points, Parker Schmidt completed an and-one play to give the Blue Devils an early 11-0 lead.
"We've been working on the intensity and stepping it up a bit and I think we did that tonight," said Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro.
The Tigers didn't get their first point of the game until the 1:50 mark of the quarter when Jacob Woge made a free throw. Woge was responsible for all of the Tigers' points in the quarter as he made a 3-pointer as time expired. However, the Blue Devils still led 17-4 after the first eight minutes.
"That was a great play and Woge's a good shooter for us," said Maplewood head coach Jake Ciecierski. "He's just gotta get that confidence and get those reps and take those shots. Hopefully, he'll grow. He's a junior, so we'll have him next year too."
After each team scored seven points in the second quarter, the Blue Devils went into the locker room up 24-11. Each team earned a 3-pointer to start off the second quarter, courtesy of Owen Riley and Ethan Peterson. From there, the Blue Devils pulled away as Tyler Troutman and Reisenauer connected on back-to-back 3-pointers. After Reisenauer scored another two points, Ciecierski called a timeout as the Blue Devils led 36-14.
"We've been working hard on coming out strong in the first quarter, beginning of the game, and coming out in the third quarter," Leandro said. "I think the boys are starting to take that on and doing their stuff."
Reisenauer led all scorers with 14 points. Schmidt was also in double figures with 12 points while Riley contributed nine points.
According to Leandro, she saw contributions from a variety of players, even though the team has been dealing with injuries.
"I haven't had a full team since the first two games, so that's a struggle," Leandro said. "I'd like to see other people step in too... I just like seeing other people step in and (take on) roles that they're not comfortable with, but then they became comfortable with, so it's gonna benefit us in the long run."
Peterson led the Tigers with seven points. Woge and Cole Doolittle each compiled four points while Case Peterson added a 3-pointer.
With the win, the Blue Devils improved to 6-4 overall with a 3-0 record in Region 3 play. They will host Conneaut for a non-region matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Tigers are now 2-11 overall with a 1-2 mark against region opponents. They will next go to Eisenhower on Friday at 7 p.m. for another region game.
"We forced a lot of turnovers in the first half with their blitz at the half court, but I mean truthfully we went ice cold from the field," Ciecierski said. "I mean we couldn't buy a bucket if they were selling it on the corner, so hopefully next time we play them, we won't go cold, but it all starts at the defensive end."
Maplewood (18)
E. Peterson 3 0-0 7, Doolittle 2 0-0 4, Woge 7 1-2 4, C. Peterson 1 0-0 3.
Totals 7 1-2 18.
Cambridge Springs (50)
Reisenauer 6 1-2 14, Schmidt 4 4-7 12, Riley 3 2-2 9, Counasse 2 2-4 6, Troutman 1 1-2 4, Leib 1 0-0 2, Mazzadra 1 0-2 2, Thayer 0 1-2 1.
Totals 18 11-21 50.
Maplewood;4;7;3;4;—;18
Cambridge Springs;17;7;16;10;—;50
3-point goals: Maplewood — E. Peterson, C. Peterson, Woge; Cambridge Springs — Reisenauer, Riley, Troutman.
Records: Maplewood 2-11, 1-2 Region 3; Cambridge Springs 6-4, 3-0 Region 3.
