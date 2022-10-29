CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS – Cambridge Springs Blue Devils coach Nathan Liberty isn’t ready to think about the playoffs just yet.
He had other things to think about and celebrate on Friday night – like the Blue Devils’ 37-0 victory over the visiting Union City Bears. The non-region game was the season finale for both teams. Not only did the Blue Devils get the win at home, but they got it on Senior Night.
The win put Cambridge Springs at 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Region 1 play.
Union City fell to 2-7 and 0-5 in Region 2.
Cambridge Springs got the heat going on a cold night in the first period. On their first possession, the Blue Devils mounted a nine-play drive that ended when quarterback Morgan Applebee found the end zone from five yards out for the first score of the night. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but with 7:17 showing on the clock, the Blue Devils had a 6-0 lead.
Union City struggled on its first possession and gave the ball back on downs, as did Cambridge on its next possession. But with 58 seconds left in the quarter, Van Jones scored the first of his three touchdowns of the night on a 42-yard jaunt into the endzone. The two-point conversion put the Blue Devils up 14-0.
The second quarter found the Blue Devils at third-and-goal on the one-yard line when Jones plunged into the end zone for his second score of the night with 8:48 left in the quarter. The two-point conversion widened the Blue Devils’ lead to 22-0 going into the locker room.
The third quarter saw Cambridge recover a Union City fumble. Five plays later, Cambridge’s Josh Gorton, on third-and-goal, found the endzone for a 28-0 lead with 1:22 left in the quarter. The two-point conversion put the Blue Devils ahead 30-0.
The final score of the night came in the fourth with 6:38 left on the clock. At third-and-six on the Blue Devils’ own 30-yard line, Jones broke through Union City’s defenders and electrified the hometown crowed with a 70-yard scamper into the end zone for a 36-0 lead. The point-after gave the Blue Devils the win.
Liberty was thrilled to see his seniors get their last win at home.
“We’ve got a great group of seniors, and to have our last win on our home field is great,” he said. “Now these boys getting to celebrate this and be happy on Senior Night is an honor.
“I’m going to enjoy tonight. I’m not going to think of the playoffs. I’m going to celebrate these seniors and celebrate a winning season and celebrate earning going to the playoffs, and that’s what I’m going to do tonight.”
Van Jones carried the ball 18 times for 203 yards, Brett Kania had nine carries for 50 yards, Josh Gordon had nine carries for 84 yards, Morgan Applebee had three carries for 10 yards and Ethan Counasse had one carry for four yards.
Applebee completed two of six passing attempts for 50 yards with one interception.
Preston Gordon had one reception for 24 yards and Counasse had one reception for 26 yards.
Union City 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cambridge Springs 0 0 0 0 — 34
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: CS — Jones 18-203, J. Gorton 9-84, Brett Kania 9-50, Applebee 3-10, Counasse 1-4.
PASSING: CS — Applebee 2-6 50 yards.
RECEIVING: CS — Counasse 1-26, P. Gorton 1-24.
Records: Union City 2-7; Cambridge Springs 7-3.
