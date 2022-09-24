CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — After losing 46-6 to Reynolds last week, the Cambridge Springs football team wanted to turn the page and focus on its next match up.
The Blue Devils clearly showed they moved on from last week's blowout loss in a 33-7 win against Iroquois in a non-region matchup on Friday.
"We were sloppy, but we fought," said head coach Nate Liberty. "Young kids stepped up. Brett (Kania) did a nice job. Josh (Gorton), Ethan Counasse stepped up. Every week we have someone stepping up and that's nice."
It took a little bit of time for the Blue Devils' offense to get going after a scoreless first quarter that featured three turnovers between the two teams. On the first play from scrimmage, the Blue Devils fumbled the ball and the Braves recovered. On the ensuing drive, Van Jones caught an interception on a ball that was overthrown. After they drove it down the opposite end of the field, the Blue Devils fumbled it again on the eight-yard line and the Braves recovered.
Early in the second quarter, the Blue Devils defense backed up the Braves deep in their own territory. However, the Blue Devils committed a roughing the kicker penalty during the punt on fourth down. One play later, the Blue Devils got the ball back after a pass went off the fingertips of a Braves player and ended up into the hands of Latavious Fitzpatrick. On the ensuing drive, the Blue Devils finally got on the second board with an 11-yard run from Josh Gorton to make it 6-0.
Later in the quarter, Ethan Counasse picked it off near midfield on third and long. As the Blue Devils went back on offense, Counasse made his presence know again. After quarterback Morgan Applebee handed the ball off to him, Counasse made a few Braves players miss and went from left to right for a 59-yard gain to set the Blue Devils at the Braves' six-yard line.
"He started us," Liberty said. "Without that big run, this game could've went we don't know. He's a leader that stepped up and made it big. Proud of him."
After Counasse's big run, it only took two plays for the Blue Devils to convert. On first and goal, Brett Kania went five yards on a wildcat-play. A play later, Kania took the direct snap again and crossed the goal-line to put the Blue Devils up 12-0 at the 5:59 mark for the last score of the half.
In the third quarter, the Blue Devils blocked a Braves' punt to put the ball in their opponent's 19-yard line. Kania picked up right where he left off as he scored from four yards out for his second score of the game. The Blue Devils increased their lead to 19-0 after they converted on the PAT attempt.
Later on in the quarter, the Braves forced a turnover themselves after Jayden Moffett picked off Applebee's pass. The Braves took advantage of the short field as Samuel Kightlinger's one-yard run pulled them within two possessions again. That was the only score the Blue Devils' defense gave up all game.
"Defense did well," Liberty said. "Our secondary did really well, other than those little pop passes. It was the only thing they had. Defense did good."
The Blue Devils separated themselves from the Braves with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. First, Kania found the end zone again on three-yard run for his third score of the night to make it 26-7 with 10:18 left to play.
Overall, Kania ran for 109 yards on 15 carries.
"He was good," Liberty said. "I was proud of him. Very proud of him. He led this team. He's only a freshman."
In the second touchdown of the quarter, the Blue Devils finally got their pass game going after Applebee found Counasse for 21 yards on fourth and seven to seal it for the Blue Devils. It was only Applebee's second completion of the game after his first one went for zero yards.
"He came back," Liberty said. "He showed he's a fighter. It shows he's a fighter. He went for it, threw it there. Ethan had a great catch. I'm super proud of him. He was out for a couple of plays and he came in and he did that. That's huge. It says a lot about his character."
With the win, the Blue Devils are now 3-2 overall with a 2-1 record in Region 1 play. They will return to Region 1 action next Friday at home against PENNCREST rival Saegertown at 7 p.m.
However, Liberty and his team are taking things one step at a time.
"I'm gonna enjoy this win," Liberty said. "One thing I learned coaching: enjoy it that night, think about the next team the next day."
Iroquois 0 0 7 0 — 7
Cambridge Springs 0 12 7 14 — 33
Second Quarter
CS — Josh Gorton 11 yard run (Xp no good).
CS — Brett Kania 1 yard run (2 point conversion no good).
Third Quarter
CS — Brett Kania 4 yard run (Xp good).
I — Samuel Kightlinger 1 yard run (Xp good).
Fourth Quarter
CS — Brett Kania 3 yard run (Xp good).
CS — Ethan Counasse 21 yard pass from Morgan Applebee (Xp good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: CS — Brett Kania 15-109, Counasse 2-64, J. Gorton 8-60, Jones 7-44, Applebee 5-19, P. Gorton 1-0.
PASSING: CS — Applebee 2-7 21 yards, 1 td, 1 int.
RECEIVING: CS — Counasse 1-21, Bryce Kania 1-0.
Records: Iroquois 0-5; Cambridge Springs 3-2.
