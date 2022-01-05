SAEGERTOWN — Cambridge Springs trailed for most of the game, but did just enough over the final minutes to rally past Region 2 rival Saegertown in a 45-42 win on Tuesday at the Steve Scott Gymnasium.
With 2:02 left to play, the score was even at 39-39. Cambridge Springs dribbled out the clock to about a minute left before they got into their offense. Senior Nathan Held found Josh Reisenauer who scored a bucket to take the lead.
Saegertown turned the ball over and was forced to foul Senior Hunter Spaid, the Blue Devils’ best free throw shooter. Spaid went 2-2 at the line to give Cambridge a four-point cushion.
The Panthers pushed the ball to Henry Shaffer, who scored a layup with 13.5 seconds left in the game. Yet again, the Panthers sent Spaid to the line who converted both of his foul shots. Saegertown had possession down four points with ten seconds remaining, but couldn’t make a deep 3-pointer as the final seconds ticked away.
“I think we held tough. We did not play our best. We had a ton of turnovers and didn’t take care of the basketball, but in the end it wasn’t taking care of the basketball, it was putting points on the board,” Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. “Hunter came in clutch for us with clutch free throws at the end.”
For Saegertown, the team led for a majority of the game. They led by three after the first quarter and by six at halftime, but Cambridge chipped away at the deficit in the second half. The Blue Devils trailed by one entering the final quarter.
Both teams committed a lot of turnovers — Saegertown 17 and Cambridge 25, but the Panthers’ had more late in the ballgame.
“I told them they need to value their possessions more. A possession loss on a turnover comes back to haunt you and in a basketball game you have very few possessions. When you throw them away, those are lost opportunities,” Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. “We had a couple meltdowns at key parts of the game.”
The meltdowns overshadowed what was mostly a good game from Saegertown.
“I think they played relatively well. It was a very physical basketball game, but that’s what we expected. They did a very good job defensively and I thought we did too,” Greco said. “If we can hold teams to 40 points or right around that number we will win more games than we lose, but we missed a lot of opportunities at crucial times and had some unforced and forced turnovers that cost us at inopportune times.”
Leading all scorers was Reisenauer with 17 points. Held added 11 with four assists and three steals. Parker Schmidt led the Devils in rebounds with six to go along with six points and three blocks.
Cambridge Springs is 3-4 overall after playing some larger schools in non-region games in December. With Tuesday’s win, the Devils are 1-0 in Region 2.
“We’ve had adversity from day one this year,” Leandro said. “It’s all we’ve dealt with, but that keeps us focused because every game there is something different we have to face.”
Cambridge plays Eisenhower at The Devils Den on Friday in another region matchup.
Saegertown was led by Shaffer with 10 points. Senior Jaden Wilkins scored 10 points and recorded seven rebounds and six steals.
The Panthers are 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the region.
“Obviously half the region starts 1-0 and half starts 0-1. It’s how you bounce back that’s important,” Greco said. “We have a game on Friday in another rivalry game against Maplewood and I asked the kids ‘will you be ready to play? Because they will be ready for you and you can’t have a letdown and hang your heads. You have to bounce back.’”
Saegertown hosts Maplewood on Friday at 7 p.m.
Cambridge (45)
Reisenauer 7 1-4 17, Held 4 3-4 11, Spaid 1 7-8 9, Schmidt 3 0-0 6, Counasse 11 0-0 2, Campbell 0 0-2 0.
Totals 16 11-18 545.
Saegertown (41)
Shaffer 5 0-4 10, Wilkins 4 1-4 9, Greco 4 0-0 8, Jones 2 0-0 5, Yoder 2 0-0 5, Johnson 2 0-0 4.
Totals 19 1-8 41.
Cambridge 11 9 12 13 — 45
Saegertown 14 12 7 8 — 41
3-point goals: Cambridge — Reisenauer; Saegertown — Yoder, Jones.
Records: Cambridge 3-4, 1-0 Region 2; Saegertown 5-3, 0-1 Region 2.