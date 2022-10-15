CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — In a matchup of Crawford County teams, Cambridge Springs exerted its dominance in the second half en route to a 35-6 win over Cochranton on Friday night. This was Cochranton's first game in two weeks after they forfeited last week's matchup against Reynolds after not having enough healthy players.
At halftime, the Blue Devils led 7-0. However, four second half touchdowns enabled them to pull away from the Cardinals.
"Good halftime adjustments," said Cambridge Springs head coach Nate Liberty. "Cochranton Cardinals, they're fighters, always have, always will be. We knew at halftime, we had to come out, we had to change some things up and we did. Kids played a really good game."
Out of the locker room, the Blue Devils came out a completely new team. Their first drive of the half ended with Josh Gorton scoring from six yards out to make the score 14-0. Gorton finished with a pair of touchdowns after he found the end zone in the second quarter. Gorton accumulated 48 rushing yards on eight carries.
After they stuffed the Cardinals on 4th and one near midfield, the Blue Devils added on. Quarterback Morgan Applebee found a wide open Bryce Kania in stride. Kania proceeded to take it 33 yards to the house to make it 21-0 with 3:17 left in the third quarter. Applebee finished the game completing seven of nine passes for 103 yards.
"Keeps getting better," Liberty said. "I mean we had a rough week. He was banged up with a little injury all week and he still practiced through it. He still played hard through this game. People don't realize that and kudos to him because he's one tough nut."
In the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils drove up the field and the drive ended with Brett Kania scoring from two yards out. Kaiden Boozer ran into the end zone for the two-point conversion after Bryce Kania, the team's starting kicker, was ejected from the game following a scuffle in the previous quarter.
After the Cardinals were stopped on fourth down again, Van Jones earned a 10-yard score to make it 35-0.
Brett Kania led all rushers with 90 yards on 19 carries. Jones added 69 on 12 runs.
"(Brett) did well," Liberty said. "He did well. I think mixing it up with multiple people getting the ball helped us tonight. They couldn't key on just one person and that's what helped us in this second half."
Despite the lopsided score, the Cardinals' offense was determined to get some points on the board. That's exactly what they did as quarterback Noah Cummings found Isaiah Long from five yards out during the final play of the game.
"I thought we came and competed for a half of football and it kind of got away from us in the second half," said Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa. "We still competed. Just kind of got wore down there in the second half."
Overall, the Cardinals gained 117 yards on the ground. Dustin Miller led the team with 86 yards on 24 attempts. Isaiah Long and Walker Carroll contributed 23 and 20 yards, respectively.
"I thought Dusty battled hard just like the rest of the kids," Feleppa said. "They competed for four quarters."
With the win, Cambridge improves to 5-3 overall with a 4-2 mark in Region 1 play. Meanwhile, Cochranton is now 1-6 with a 1-5 record in region competition.
Even though this season isn't going the Cardinals way from a win-loss standpoint, Feleppa has been seeing growth.
"We improve from week-to-week," Feleppa said. "We just have 16 kids that we dress and we get wore down."
Cambridge Springs will host another region opponent in Mercer on Oct. 21. Meanwhile, Cochranton will play one more game next week. They will host another Crawford County rival in Maplewood on the 21st. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
Cochranton 0 0 0 6 — 6
Cambridge Springs 0 7 14 14 — 35
Second Quarter
CS — Josh Gorton 5 yard run (xp good).
Third Quarter
CS — Josh Gorton 6 yard run (xp good).
CS — Bryce Kania 33 yard pass from Morgan Applebee (xp good).
Fourth Quarter
CS — Brett Kania 2 yard run (Kaiden Boozer run).
CS — Van Jones 10 yard run (xp no good).
C — Isaiah Long 2 yard pass from Noah Cummings (end of game).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: C — Miller 24-86, Long 5-23, W. Carroll 5-20, Cummings 4-(-12); CS — Brett Kania 19-90, Jones 12-69, J. Gorton 8-49, Counasse 3-18, P. Gorton 1-7.
PASSING: C — Cummings 4-8 31 yards, 1 td; CS — Applebee 7-9 103 yards, 1 td.
RECEIVING: C — D. Carroll 1-14, W. Carroll 2-12, Long 1-5; CS — Bryce Kania 1-33, P. Gorton 3-37, Jones 1-17, Counasse 1-9, J. Gorton 1-7.
Records: Cochranton 1-6; Cambridge Springs 5-3.
