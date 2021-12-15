CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The first dual wrestling meet of the season saw a 10-minute delay due to an accidental fire alarm trip at Cambridge Springs High School on Tuesday night when the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils hosted the Union City Bears.
The alarm could have been a warning, though, that the Blue Devils were on fire, as they wasted no time in racking up points against the Bears en route to a 54-24 victory in the Region 3 contest.
The meet was, basically, pin or go home.
The Blue Devils recorded a total of eight pins to three pins for Union City. Four pins came in less than a minute. Each team forfeited one match.
“We’re off to a good start. We had a tournament this past weekend at Hickory and our guys performed well,” Cambridge Springs coach Dalton Lester said. “We still had some technique we had to go over yesterday to get prepared for this match against Union City.”
Jordan Miller got things rolling for Cambridge with a pin at 215 pounds, followed by pins from Garrett Hodak (285) and Ian Bond (106) before forfeiting at 113 for an 18-6 lead.
Cambridge then continued with pins from Jacob Hauf (120) and Preston Gorton (126) before Brody Beck won by forfeit (132), widening the Cambridge lead to 30-6.
Cambridge kept rolling, earning pins from Gunnar Gage (138) and Kyle Huya (145).
Union City’s Zach Beckwith then broke the Blue Devils’ streak with a pin at 152, followed by a pin by teammate Clay Thomas (160). Drake Applequist finished up the Union City scoring with a pin at 172 before Cambridge Springs’ Jackson Carico ended the final bout of the night with a pin at 189.
Union City coach Fred Caro said the match was a “big disappointment,” but his team has some young wrestlers.
“We had some kids step up, and we had some kids look like it was their first year on the mat,” Caro said. “We have five freshmen in the starting lineup. We’re pointed in the right direction. We just need to get some of the kids to believe in themselves.”
Cambridge Springs travels to Maplewood High School on Thursday for a Region 3 match, while Union City hosts Cochranton.
Cambridge Springs 54 Union City 24
215: Jordan Miller (CS) pinned Kody Carr :36;
285: Garrett Hodak (CS) pinned Olivia Kernohan :18;
106: Ian Bond (CS) pinned Ashton Schmitt 1:02;
113: Dawsyn Crum (UC) won by forfeit;
120: Jacob Hauf (CS) pinned Marcus Irwin 4:30;
126: Preston Gorton pinned Austin Brown 1:43;
132: Brody Beck (CS) won by forfeit;
138: Gunnar Gage (CS) pinned Hayden Hebner 1:31;
145: Kyle Huya (CS) pinned Kaden Tripp :3:36;
152: Zach Beckwith (UC) pinned Chase Beck 3:59;
160: Clay Thomas (UC) pinned Kyle Banik :13;
172: Drake Applequist (UC) pinned James Sherman :1:40;
189: Jackson Carico (CS) pinned Mason Haskel : 25.
Cambridge Springs 1-0, 1-0; Union City 0-1, 0-1.