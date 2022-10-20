SAEGERTOWN — During its match on Wednesday, the Cambridge Springs girls soccer team had to battle more than just its opposition.
Cold and rainy conditions persisted throughout the entire game. However, the Lady Blue Devils didn’t let the inclement weather affect them as they posted a 5-0 shutout against Region 3 opponent Girard during their final regular season game.
“The team played awesome today,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow. “I’m so proud of this group. As the season’s progressed, we’re playing better and better. That’s a good team over there, the Girard team. We played them before and it was a battle and we got a couple of fortunate bounces, but that could’ve gone either way. We expected the same thing today under these conditions.”
The Blue Devils made it clear from the start that they would come out to play despite the conditions on the field. In the opening minutes, the Blue Devils had four chances to score via corner kicks, but the ball never found the back of the net.
A few minutes later, Makenzie Yanc got things started for the Lady Blue Devils after she scored off an assist from Maggie Braymer. Shortly after Yanc’s goal, Kylie Beck snuck the ball past the Yellow Jackets’ goalie to give the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead. About 10 minutes later, Mallory Zook fired the ball into the net to make it a three-goal game. Later in the half, Ella Worley was fouled and awarded a penalty kick. Worley subsequently buried the ball into the net for the Blue Devils’ fourth goal of the half.
“We were ready to play,” Bristow said. “This team was disappointed with some performances earlier in the season and we knew that we were better than that. They feel like they have something to prove and I think it was just heads up play and getting the ball where it needed to be and getting some shots on target. When it’s a day like this, you just have to hit the target. When you hit the target with the ball low on the ground, it’s gonna go in.”
The Blue Devils added one more goal in the beginning of the second half after Yanc netted her second goal of the contest.
For the rest of the half, the Blue Devils’ defense kept a zero on the board even after the Yellow Jackets had a couple of opportunities at the net.
Goalies Elora Dillinger and Triniti Caldwell split time at the net for the shutout after Dillinger was the in net for the first half while Caldwell took over during the final 40 minutes. However, Dillinger and Caldwell didn’t have a lot of opportunities to earn saves as the Blue Devils dominated possession throughout the entire game.
“Defense was outstanding,” Bristow said. “Nothing got behind them and it is so easy to misplay a ball in these conditions. Every time we played a ball, we had somebody backing up and even though a couple times, we did misplay it, there was always somebody there and they never got the ball in behind us. Never got a significant scoring chance on us and I just can’t say enough about Nola Zook, the center back. She is just outstanding. Almost never misplays a ball.”
After concluding their regular season schedule on Wednesday, the Blue Devils ended with an overall record of 10-5-1 with an 8-4 mark in region play. The Blue Devils finished in third place in Region 3 with Mercyhurst Prep and Seneca being the only two teams above them.
Next up for Cambridge is the District 10 1A playoffs, which start next week. The Blue Devils will play an opponent to be determined at a neutral site.
“I feel like we’ve got a shot to beat anybody that we play,” Bristow said. “There’s definitely some outstanding teams above us in the standings, but I feel like if we play the way we’ve been playing in the last couple of weeks, I feel like that we can challenge anybody in single A. I’m looking forward to it.”
