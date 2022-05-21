After ending the regular season at an even 8-8, the Cambridge Springs baseball team has been awarded the No. 5 seed in the District 10 2A tournament.
The Blue Devils are set to face No. 4 Lakeview in the first round on Monday at Slippery Rock University at 2 p.m.
"We did not expect to make playoffs so going into it this is a bonus game that we’re excited to play," said Cambridge Springs head coach Brad Wheeler. "Whatever happens happens and we’re going to make the most of it."
This season the Blue Devils have scored an average of 8.3 runs while allowing 5.9 runs per game.
Offensively, Brock Cunningham is hitting .432 with two home runs, seven doubles and 23 RBIs for the Blue Devils. Bryce Kania has a batting average of .500 with nine RBIs and a pair of doubles. Nathan Held, Preston Gorton, Alex Dubet and Bryce Kania have also driven in 10 RBIs or more this season.
As for pitching, Held has an ERA of 2.55 in 10 appearances. Owen Riley has an ERA of 3.28 in 10 appearances.
Lakeview comes into Monday's game with a record of 9-9, which was good enough for fourth place in Region 1.
Offensively, the Sailors are led by Mason Bevan, who hit .365 with three home runs and 17 RBIs. Ted Shillito added two home runs and 15 RBIs while batting .356. Cody Fagley, Jackson Gadsby, Grady Harbaugh, Chase Hostetler and Owen Dye also drove in 10 runs or more this year.
The Sailors' top pitcher was Evan Reiser, who earned a 5-1 record while compiling three complete games and an ERA of 1.62. Shillito also contributed on the mound, earning a 3-2 record and a 2.47 ERA with a pair of complete games.
"Lakeview has a lot of underclassmen freshman that aren’t afraid to play varsity baseball," Wheeler said. "That shows a lot of character and athleticism on their part."
If the Blue Devils defeat the Sailors, then they will take on the winner of the Sharpsville-Iroquois game in the semifinal round on Thursday at a time and place to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.