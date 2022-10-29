After beating Wilmington 5-0 in the District 10 2A quarterfinals, the Cambridge Springs girls soccer team will be playing against a familiar opponent in the semifinals.
The No. 4 seed Blue Devils will take on fellow Region 3 opponent Mercyhurst Prep at noon today at the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie. The Blue Devils played the Lakers twice during the regular season and lost both matchups. However, the Blue Devils enter today’s game on a seven-game win streak.
“My expectations are for a close, hard-fought battle,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow. “We’ve played them twice already this season, and both times we were ahead in the second half only to see Prep score late goals to come from behind for wins. I expect us to be better prepared this time to hold them off if we can be fortunate enough to take a lead into the second half again. We’re playing better team soccer now than we were three weeks ago when we last played them, and my hope is that we’ll continue playing at the high level we’ve shown through the current seven-game win streak.”
Offensively, the Blue Devils are led by Mackenzie Yanc, Maggie Braymer and Isobel Yasenchak. Nola Zook, Ella Worley and Finley Rauscher spearhead the Blue Devils’ defense while Elora Dillinger can be relied upon in front of the net.
The Lakers entered the district tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning the Region 3 title with a record of 12-5-1.
Marisa Schnars leads the Lakers with 22 goals on the season while Molly Taylor has added 11 goals and 18 assists.
The winner will play either Girard or Seneca in the district championship on Tuesday.
