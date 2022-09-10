GUYS MILLS — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils got off to a fast start and never looked back during its 34-7 win over PENNCREST rival Maplewood on Friday night.
"It was a big win for us," said Cambridge Springs head coach Nate Liberty. "Big win. Backyard brawl. Glad to be the winner of the backyard brawl. My hat's out to Maplewood. Their coach, brand new, is doing a great job. Started the season out great. They're gonna continue to get better."
The Blue Devils' dominance started after Kaiden Boozer blocked a Tigers' punt. The Blue Devils then had the ball on the Tigers' 30-yard line and were able to take advantage of the short field. Quarterback Morgan Applebee found Ethan Counasse for an 11-yard touchdown reception to make it 7-0. The Blue Devils never relinquished that lead.
"Big bad Boozer, you know he started out with a bang," Liberty said. "We've talking all week, starting out. You know he did it. He's got a freaking sore hand and still blocked the punt and I was proud of him."
"They got momentum," Maplewood head coach Jason Wargo added. "It wasn't the end of it. I mean we still had plenty of opportunities after that. The blocked punt was a scheme thing that they just out-schemed us on and I'll have to take a look to see exactly what happened. I don't know whether we had a breakdown or it was scheme, but I'll take a look and see what happened."
Counasse continued to find the end zone in the second quarter. Counasse broke free from 40 yards out for his second score of the night. Applebee then found Counasse again from 24 yards out for his third touchdown of the night with 1.3 seconds left in the half.
Overall, Counasse rushed for 73 yards and caught three passes for 59 more.
"Ethan did great," Liberty said. "He's feeling his feet. He wouldn't go down. He did everything he wanted to score. I was proud of him."
Ben Gilberto scored from three yards out put the Tigers on the board with 4:49 left to play in the third quarter. Overall, Gilberto finished with 115 rushing yards on 21 carries.
However, the Blue Devils' offense delivered again. During the kickoff, a Tigers player committed a face-mask penalty, which put the Blue Devils on the Tigers' 46. The Blue Devils were able to take advantage of the short field again as Applebee scored on a five-yard keeper to make it 28-7.
The Tigers' next possession ended in a fumble recovered by the Blue Devils at the end of the third quarter. The Blue Devils' drive ended with another rushing touchdown from Applebee. Applebee finished with 103 passing yards, 15 rushing yards and was responsible for four of the five Blue Devils' touchdowns.
"Getting better every week," Liberty said. "Still young. He practiced really hard this week. He did a great job also."
While the Blue Devils' offense took advantage of opportunities, it was a different story for the Tigers. After the Blue Devils made it 14-0 in the second quarter, Gilberto seemingly made it to the end zone on fourth and three. However, Gilberto's run was called back after a holding call and the drive resulted in zero points.
In the beginning of the third quarter, Dominik Kinney scored on a trick play, but his touchdown was called back on another Tigers' penalty.
"Their kids were ready to play," Wargo said. "I thought our kids were too, but obviously they just were a little bit more prepared and that starts with me as a head coach. If I'm gonna say anything about the effort or the turnovers or the penalties or the guys not running out on special teams, there's a lot of mistakes that happened and it all starts with me, so I gotta correct that."
With the win, the Blue Devils improve their record to 2-1 with both wins coming against Region 1 teams. They will host Reynolds in another region matchup next Friday at 7 p.m.
The Tigers' record is also 2-1 following the loss. They will host fellow Region 1 opponent Lakeview on Friday at 7 p.m.
"The sun comes up tomorrow," Wargo said. "We'll still get a chance to play another game next week and that's all we gotta focus on. We gotta get better."
Cambridge Springs 7 14 7 6 — 34
Maplewood 0 0 7 0 — 7
First Quarter
CS — Ethan Counasse 11 yard pass from Morgan Applebee (Xp good).
Second Quarter
CS — Ethan Counasse 40 yard run (Xp good).
CS — Ethan Counasse 24 yard pass from Morgan Applebee (Xp good).
Third Quarter
M — Ben Gilberto 3 yard run (Xp good).
CS — Morgan Applebee 5 yard run (Xp good).
Fourth Quarter
CS — Morgan Applebee 1 yard run (Xp no good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: CS — Counasse 3-73, Jones 16-68, Brett Kania 8-15, Applebee 5-15, J. Gorton 1-7; M — Gilberto 21-115, Proper 7-40, Beuchat 4-8, Doubet 2-5
PASSING: CS — Applebee 5-9 103 yards, 2 tds, 1 int ; M — Proper 7-11 64 yards, 1 int.
RECEIVING: CS — Counasse 3-59, P. Gorton 1-42, Jones 1-2; M — Peterson 2-36, Kinney 3-23, Butryn 1-4, Doubet 1-1.
Records: Cambridge Springs 2-1; Maplewood 2-1.
