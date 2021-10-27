TITUSVILLE — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils and Eisenhower Lady Knights met for the third time this season in the quarterfinals of Class 1A girls soccer playoffs in Titusville on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils lost a nail biter 2-1 to end their season.
Eisenhower came to play and as soon as the whistle blew, culminating with Julia Gesin scoring just two minutes into the game.
“Judging by our body language, the other team was more ready to start the game than we were. I couldn’t sense that before the game started,” Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow said. “They passed a ball through everybody and I thought the ball was on its way out but a Eisenhower girl made the run to save the ball and put it in a perfect spot. That took the winds out of our sails two minutes into the game.”
Cambridge Springs coming into the night had tied (0-0) and beaten Eisenhower (1-0) in their two games between each other on the season.
“We have played them twice already prior to this and held them scoreless both games. So we felt really confident coming in that we would be able to play some solid defense. Unfortunately we have struggled with injuries this year and we had some key players that were not in the positions that we would normally have them in,” Bristow said. “I don’t want to use that as an excuse but it certainly was a factor in our confidence going down the stretch there and was also a factor in not having the bodies to put in to keep up with the energy level in the game.”
The Lady Knights’ next and last score on the day came just 15 minutes after their first when Katie Bunk scored a miraculous shot over Blue Devils goalkeeper Maddie Yanc to put Eisenhower up 2-0.
Even with these quick goals, the Blue Devils did not give up. The game was evenly matched and both teams fought for position at every turn, making it a chippy game.
The second half brought a rejuvenated Blue Devils team coming out on all cylinders. Makenzie Yanc particularly was not going down without a fight. Yanc scored on a penalty kick with four minutes left in the game. But key injuries and some iffy whistles ultimately led to the end of the Blue Devils season.
“We knew that in the second half if we could get the next goal that we would be right back into the game. We got it (the next goal). But it was just a little too late and we couldn’t get possession. A lot of credit to Eisenhower for being able to maintain possession in that last 15 minutes of the game,” Bristow said. “To really kinda ice the game for them and prevent us from getting in and getting any close shots.”
A questionable call came with 23 minutes left in the second half with Yanc receiving a pass that put just the goalie between her and the net, but the back referee’s whistle blew for a handball.
“That was our chance to get back in the game right there. The furthest away referee made the call. I don’t doubt that there was a handball but you are supposed to wait and see. We had an advantage. The ball fell and it was basically her and the goal,” Bristow said. “She is our best scorer. He blew and stopped the play, which is really discouraging because she was working so hard to get that ball. It doesn’t come down to one call or missed call or unfortunate call. It doesn’t come down to an injured player.
“It comes down to in the first two minutes of the game we weren’t quite ready. They got a quick goal on us and it set the tone. It brought their energy level up and it pushed ours down.”
It was a respectable season for Cambridge Springs finishing with a 5-5-2 record, and a bright future ahead of them.
“We are a young team,” Bristow said. “I feel really good that if we get our players back who have been injured we get them back for next season. I feel really good about next season.”
Eisenhower will play Seneca Thursday for the Class 1A championship.
Last season, Cambridge won the program’s first district championship and made a deep state playoff run to the state semifinal.
“We thought this was going to be our year because last year we were coming back with 10 starters from that team. Then the injuries started preseason and they just started piling up and we were kind of in some ways just a shell of the team we were last year,” Bristow said. “The seniors helped us climb into the playoffs this year and they accomplished more than any other Cambridge Springs team did. They were our leaders last year and that’s what I’m asking them to focus on, because that’s the memory they are gonna keep in the long run.”