WARREN — The Cambridge Springs football team saw its season come to an end in a 25-20 loss to Eisenhower in the District 10 1A semifinals on Saturday night at Warren High School.
The Blue Devils led for the majority of the game and were up 20-19 in the final minutes. However, Knights running back Benji Bauer scored on a 58-yard run to put his team up for good.
The Blue Devils were unable to convert on the ensuing possession as Garrett Jensen’s interception sealed it for the Knights.
Cambridge led 14-7 at halftime. Quarterback Morgan Applebee was responsible for both of the Blue Devils’ touchdowns. Applebee ran it in on his first touchdown and found Preston Gorton on a 17-yard strike for his second touchdown. Gorton scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter when Applebee found him for 54 yards.
“I think the boys came ready to play,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Nate Liberty. “It’s a proven fact that the team got better each week and kudos to the boys of how they started the season and they got better all the way until the end... It didn’t go in our favor, but it just proves how hard the kids worked throughout the entire season to make themselves better and it shows we could’ve beat a 10-0 team.”
Applebee finished 8-of-12 with 111 yards. Gorton was responsible for 76 of those yards. Van Jones led the Blue Devils with 54 yards on the ground.
Bauer led all rushers with 209 yards. Quarterback Shawn Pascuzzi added 98 rushing yards.
“My hat’s off to Eisenhower, they played a great game,” Liberty said. “Their tail back (Bauer), he was a stud.”
Now that their season’s over, the Blue Devils will say goodbye to eight seniors: Jones, Bryce Kania, Ethan Counasse, Kaiden Boozer, Ronnie Harrison, Brandon Webster, Josiah Cannon and Terry Klinginsmith.
“They’re truly going to be missed by this coaching staff,” Liberty said. “They’re truly going to be missed by these younger players on this team. They’re just a great group of boys that you want to be around and that you want to coach. I really mean it. It’s funny because people don’t really realize how close you get to the players and this was a very close group.”
With the loss, the Blue Devils end their season at 8-4. As for the Knights, they will play for the district championship against Reynolds on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edinboro University.
“I think it was a successful season,” Liberty said. “I think it was a hard-fought season. It’s what you want as a coach. I’m very proud to be a Blue Devil and I think these players represented their school, their community and themselves very well this season.”
